Who’s the Hottest New Couple in Port Charles? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

July brought plenty of romance to Port Charles as two new pairings began heating up on “General Hospital.” First came the unexpected age-gap romance between Ava Jerome and Ethan Lovett, followed by the enemies-to-lovers dynamic developing between Nina Reeves and Jack Brennan. Read on to see which couple “General Hospital” fans think has the most chemistry.

Two New Romances Have ‘General Hospital’ Fans Talking

The new romances quickly became a hot topic among fans, prompting “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson to pose a simple question on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages: “WHO’S HOTTER: Ava And Ethan, Or Jack And Nina?”

Naturally, “General Hospital” fans had plenty to say.

While some viewers appreciated having fresh romantic pairings on the canvas, others admitted choosing between the two couples wasn’t as easy as it sounded.

One fan joked, “This is definitely a trick question.”

As the discussion continued, however, it became clear many viewers weren’t completely sold on either pairing.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Aren’t Feeling Either Couple

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A large number of fans said neither Ava and Ethan nor Jack and Nina had won them over, with several pointing to Ethan Lovett’s recent recast as one of the biggest reasons.

One viewer wrote, “Neither. But the worst was Ava & the new Ethan. If it was the ORIGINAL ETHAN…. that would have been awesome!! The chemistry they had was off the charts!!”

Much to the disappointment of many “General Hospital” fans, Nathan Dean stepped away from the soap in mid-July. Christian Howard then made his debut as the new Ethan Lovett on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Several viewers admitted the recast made it difficult to embrace Ethan’s new romance with Ava.

“New Ethan looks like Cody’s brother. Nothing about him is like Ethan at all,” one fan commented.

Another simply wrote, “Ava and the real Ethan.”

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Others weren’t convinced by either pairing.

“Neither. No chemistry whatsoever with each couple,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Jack and Nina… I’m not feeling the new Ethan.”

Some fans felt the outcome would have been different had Nathan Dean remained in the role.

“If Ethan hadn’t been recast, it would easily be Ava/Ethan, but Nina/Jack have more on-screen chemistry than the current Ethan with Ava,” one viewer commented.

Another praised Maura West while criticizing the new pairing, writing, “For decades, Maura West has had chemistry with everyone she shared a scene with. Somehow, with their Ethan recast, GH managed to find the one actor who doesn’t spark with her. If these are my only two choices, I pick Nina and Jack. If they can keep the humor going in their relationship, I think they will be fun to watch.”

Most ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Other Couples Have Better Chemistry

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While many viewers struggled to choose between Ava and Ethan or Jack and Nina, others rejected both options altogether and pointed to different Port Charles couples they believe have stronger chemistry.

One fan wrote, “Neither. The only couple with chemistry in my opinion is Carly and Valentin.”

Another agreed, commenting, “Neither of them comes close to Carly and Valentin.”

A third viewer echoed the sentiment, writing, “Neither one of these couples. Carly and Valentin right now.”

“Neither one! If they still had old Ethan. I don’t want to see these couples. Especially Jack & Nina. Is she just going to go and sleep with everyone Carly does???” one fan wrote.

As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Carly Spencer and Nina Reeves have shared several romantic partners over the years, including Franco Baldwin, Sonny Corinthos, Jasper Jacks, and Drew Cain. Now, the longtime rivals have essentially swapped partners, with Nina beginning a romance with Carly’s former boyfriend, Jack Brennan, while Carly has grown closer to Nina’s ex-husband, Valentin Cassadine.

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Others nominated completely different favorites, with one viewer declaring, “NEITHER! BRITT AND JASON.”

Another simply added, “Nooo… Trina and Kai… yess!!”

Whether fans are rooting for Ava and Ethan, Jack and Nina, or another Port Charles pairing altogether, it’s clear the show’s newest romances have sparked plenty of debate. While many viewers remain unconvinced by the latest couples, others have already picked entirely different favorites as Port Charles’ hottest pairing.