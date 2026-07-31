Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift’s Wedding Was ‘Remarkable’ for One Big Reason

Jason Kelce is shocked that wedding photos of Taylor Swift and brother Travis’s July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden have yet to be leaked.

The Couple Prioritized Privacy on Their Big Day

Jason, who formerly played in the NFL, spoke to SportsRadio 94WIP about his surprise at not seeing any snaps of the ceremony.

“I haven’t seen any legitimate photos really from the wedding,” he said. “It’s remarkable.”

Kelce went on to say it was the largest wedding he’d ever attended, and the New York City event boasted more A-listers than any celebrity wedding in recent history.

He described 1,000 guests inside Madison Square Garden that day and noted guests like Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez among the sea of faces.

“I think this is obviously an effort by Travis and Taylor to really try and make this as intimate a moment as possible,” he said.

He went on to describe how the amount of interest in the couple has become standard for them, so privacy surrounding their special day is important.

Jason Shares His Favorite Memories From the Celebration

Getty Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton’s Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora.

Kelce also mentioned that his wife is “probably not happy” that he cried more at their wedding than at his own to Kylie in 2018.

“I mean, you know this, guys. I’m a crier. I’ve been on this station multiple times on camera. I am a crier,” he said.

Jason was his brother’s best man at the ceremony and said that attendees included Hollywood celebrities and even childhood friends.

“My favorite moments were just like the different people that are at this wedding, right?” Jason said. “In one moment, I’m seeing Brad Pitt pop out of a corner and talking to him, and then in the next moment, I’m seeing Mrs. Clark, who ran the attendance office at Cleveland Heights High School.”

Jason shared other details, including that the bride and groom sang a duet, and also praised Adam Sandler for officiating the ceremony. Sandler was a complete surprise to the guests, but Kelce insists that the comedian and actor was a sincere choice on the “Compound and Friends” podcast.

“I think he’s probably the perfect person you could have officiate a wedding,” Jason continued. “Obviously he’s hilarious, and he knows how to make it entertaining and funny. But there’s a sweetness to Adam and everything he does, all of his movies, that really resonated throughout.”

Kylie Kelce Reflects on the ‘Magical’ Wedding

Kylie Kelce attends the 30th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street.

His wife, Kylie, also called the wedding “magical” on her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce.”

“I’m so happy for them, and I love them so, so dearly,” Kylie said on the episode. “Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about because any of the details they want to share, they can share. Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love—both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.”

While details of the wedding are still in short supply, tidbits continue to trickle in from those who attended the star-studded event and shared their happy memories of the beautiful ceremony.