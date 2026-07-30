Jason Kelce Says He ‘Cried More’ at Travis Kelce’s Wedding to Taylor Swift Than His Own

Weddings can be emotional occasions for families. Jason Kelce revealed he was especially tearful at his brother Travis Kelce’s wedding to Taylor Swift on July 3.

While talking on SportsRadio 94WIP, the retired athlete said that he “probably” cried more at his brother’s wedding than at his own ceremony to his wife, Kylie Kelce, whom he married in 2018.

“I mean, you know this, guys. I’m a crier. I’ve been on this station multiple times on camera. I am a crier,” said Jason.

“I did cry,” he added. “I probably cried more [at] this wedding than I cried at my own wedding, which probably is not acceptable. Kylie is probably not happy about that.”

The Wedding Was a Big, Star-Studded Celebration

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot at Madison Square Garden after renting out the entire arena for the ceremony. Jason served as his brother’s best man.

While the event was closed to the public, Swift and Kelce invited an estimated 1,000 guests, which Jason described as “remarkable.” Those in attendance ranged from childhood friends to many of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities.

“My favorite moments were just like the different people that are at this wedding, right?” said Jason. “In one moment, I’m seeing Brad Pitt pop out of a corner and talking to him, and then in the next moment, I’m seeing Mrs. Clark, who ran the attendance at Cleveland Heights High School.”

Jason and Kylie Kelce Have Fond Memories of the Wedding

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Since Travis and Swift exchanged their vows, Jason has continued to share details about the wedding and how much he enjoyed it, including when the bride and groom sang a duet.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player also described the couple’s ceremony as “incredible” while praising to Adam Sandler for officiating.

Sandler’s role in the wedding came as a surprise to many. Guests laughed and thought it was all a joke at first, according to the “Compound and Friends” podcast. However, Kelce said that Sandler, whom he knew “fairly well,” was sincere about his choice of officiant.

“I think he’s probably the perfect person you could have officiate a wedding,” said Jason. “Obviously he’s hilarious, and he knows how to make it entertaining and funny. But there’s a sweetness to Adam and everything he does, all of his movies, that really resonated throughout.”

Meanwhile, Kylie has also shared her thoughts on the wedding, calling it “magical” on her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce.”

“I’m so happy for them, [and I] love them so, so dearly,” Kylie said on another podcast episode. “Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about because any of the details they want to share, they can share. Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love—both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.”

Weeks after the ceremony, details regarding Travis and Swift’s wedding remain scarce. However, emotional stories from attendees like Jason and Kylie have given the public a clearer picture of the couple’s happy day.