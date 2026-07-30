Boz Saint John Reveals What Really Led to Garcelle Beauvais’ RHOBH Exit

A couple years after Garcelle Beauvais announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Bozoma “Boz” Saint John is offering her own perspective on what ultimately pushed the longtime Housewife to leave.

During a recent appearance on “The Jason Lee Show,” Boz reflected on Garcelle’s exit and said she believes the turning point wasn’t a dramatic blowup with the entire cast. Instead, she pointed to the unraveling of Garcelle’s close friendship with Sutton Stracke.

While Boz acknowledged only Garcelle truly knows why she decided to leave after five seasons, she said the loss of that relationship appeared to have the biggest emotional impact.

Garcelle was a full-time diamond holder for five seasons before exiting after Season 14. During that year’s reunion, she left the reunion stage and refused to take a cast photo. That scene, ultimately, ended up being her final action as a Housewife.

Boz Says Sutton Friendship Was the Breaking Point

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Asked what she believed led to Garcelle’s exit, Boz didn’t hesitate.

“I believe it was fundamentally the breakdown of her friendship with Sutton [Stracke]. I think that’s really what happened,” she said.

Boz continued by explaining why she thinks that fallout hit Garcelle harder than viewers may have realized.

“I think it hurt her so much. [And] maybe she was tired. This is an exhausting place to be because you’re giving everything. You’re telling everything, then people on the internet have opinions about you, and sometimes it’s not true, so you’re fighting on all surfaces.”

At the time, Garcelle announced that she was leaving RHOBH after five seasons, telling fans she wanted to focus on her family, including her twin sons’ final year of high school, as well as other acting and producing opportunities.

Although Garcelle publicly shared her own reasons for stepping away, Boz suggested the emotional toll of fractured friendships behind the scenes may have played a larger role than many viewers realized.

Boz Says Trust Is Everything on RHOBH

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Boz also expanded on why she believes conflicts between close friends can be more painful than criticism from castmates who were never part of someone’s inner circle.

“It does feel like the housewives are their own little sorority. So, if you’re on the inner circle and then you get betrayed by somebody in the inner circle, that sh*t hurts harder, I think, than strangers on the internet,” she said.

Later in the interview, Boz reflected on navigating trust while filming the Bravo series.

“You just gotta keep your eyes open.”

She added, “People will really show you who they are. And to some degree, I trust people to show me exactly who they are and then I trust that.”

Boz also addressed where things stand between her and Garcelle following her departure, confirming the two have not spoken since Garcelle left the series.

As “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” prepares for another chapter, Season 16, without one of its beloved cast members, Boz’s comments offer a new perspective on one of the franchise’s biggest recent departures, while underscoring just how deeply personal the relationships behind the cameras can become.