Vicki Gunvalson’s Son Michael Wolfsmith Reveals Why He Hasn’t Seen Sister Briana in 8 Years

Michael Wolfsmith is opening up about one of the biggest family questions “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fans have had for years. After revealing he hasn’t seen sister Briana Culberson in person in eight years, Vicki Gunvalson’s son is now explaining exactly why, while making it clear the siblings haven’t completely lost touch.

Fans got the surprising revelation during the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” when Michael sat down with his mom and discussed everything from living abroad to their family dynamic. The conversation quickly sparked questions online, prompting Michael to address the situation directly on Instagram.

Michael Wolfsmith Says Ryan Culberson Is Part of the Reason

Following the episode, fans flooded the comments section of Michael’s Instagram asking why he and Briana hadn’t reunited in nearly a decade.

One commenter simply wrote, “Visit your siste. It’s been a minute.”

Michael responded by explaining the situation is more complicated than distance.

“I’ve never been invited out there, and she doesn’t visit CA. I was living in Hawaii and now Spain,” he wrote. “A couple years ago I said I wanted to visit when I was fairly close to Oklahoma, and she said it wasn’t a good time because of her husband who I don’t get along with very well.”

While Michael didn’t elaborate on the history between himself and brother-in-law Ryan Culberson, his response suggested the obstacle isn’t his relationship with Briana herself.

The revelation came after viewers watched Michael tell Vicki he hadn’t seen his sister in eight years, despite both remaining close with their mother.

He Says He and Briana Still Talk

Although the siblings haven’t been together in person, Michael stressed that they still maintain a relationship.

After another fan asked whether they at least FaceTime, Michael clarified that they regularly communicate in a group chat with Vicki.

“Ya we are in a group chat with my mom and have friendly personal convos,” he replied. “I would prefer if we could see each other in person! We were sending each other pugs we want a couple days ago.”

That detail echoed what Vicki shared during the episode. While admitting it “absolutely” hurts that her children live far apart, she explained that Michael, who now lives in Spain, and Briana, who lives in Oklahoma with her husband and children, still talk frequently despite the physical distance.

The conversation marked one of the more emotional moments so far from “The Real Housewives of Oragne County” 20th season, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the Gunvalson family’s current dynamic outside of Vicki’s reality TV storylines.

While Michael’s explanation answered the question of why he hasn’t seen Briana in person in eight years, it also underscored that the siblings haven’t completely drifted apart. They remain in regular contact and continue to share everyday moments, even if an in-person reunion has yet to happen.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County’s” 20th season has just kicked off and airs on Bravo Thursday nights and is available to stream on Peacock the following day.