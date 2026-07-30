Jeana Keough Shares Emotional Cancer Update

Jeana Keough is opening up about the difficult reality of her cancer battle, revealing that while she is nearing the end of treatment, the road to recovery is expected to be long.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 70, shared a candid update with Page Six via email on Thursday, July 30, explaining that she remains hopeful despite facing uncertain odds as she continues treatment for tongue cancer.

Keough Opens Up About Her Battle

“It’s upsetting to know that even after all this treatment, I still only have a 40 to 60 percent cure rate within the next five years,” Keough wrote. “We’re just praying that I’m on the good side of that coin flip.”

Although the prognosis is daunting, Keough said she can finally see progress after weeks of intensive treatment.

“I can see the finish line now, but I’m hearing it’s a long climb to recovery and that I’ll likely have the feeding tube for two to six months,” she shared.

Keough’s treatment regimen has included radiation five days a week, weekly chemotherapy, immunotherapy, regular bloodwork and intravenous hydration. She revealed she recently completed her final chemotherapy session and has only a few radiation treatments remaining.

Still, she said radiation has been the most difficult part of the process because of where the cancer is located.

“Due to the location and spread of the cancer, the effects of the radiation have been the worst part,” she explained. “My whole neck and mouth and head light up in heat, pain and soreness, and the resulting inflammation of my throat and tongue makes talking, swallowing or breathing through my mouth incredibly painful.”

The side effects have become so severe that eating and drinking normally are no longer possible.

“I can no longer swallow without gagging and then vomiting, which hurts like hell with a raw and inflamed throat and tongue,” she wrote.

After weeks of struggling to stay nourished and hydrated, Keough was hospitalized. During that stay, doctors discovered a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) blood clot, which complicated her care before they were eventually able to place a feeding tube.

“I’m now like a newborn baby being fed by my caregivers every three hours,” she shared. “I still have nausea and vomiting because of the chemo, and that really hurts now with the feeding tube incision being so fresh.”

Known for being fiercely independent, Keough admitted relying on others has been one of the biggest emotional challenges.

“I’m a hyper-independent woman,” she said. “It’s hard feeling so dependent on other people. … This has been a challenge unlike anything I’ve ever faced.”

Keough’s Daughter Has Been Sharing Updates

Throughout her treatment, Keough’s daughter, Kara Keough, has kept fans updated on her mother’s condition through social media.

Earlier this week, Kara revealed that her mom temporarily lost the ability to speak because of the painful effects of treatment.

“Right now, Jeana isn’t talking. The tongue and throat pain, paired with the mucus from radiation on the area, is just brutal,” Kara wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Poor mama has to spit into tissues all day. Our sweet friends at Gblowtissues understood the assignment. She’s never needed a delivery more.”

Alongside the update, Kara shared a photo of tissues and a handwritten note from the company supporting her mother during recovery. She also praised the gesture, writing, “A brand that cares 🥹.”

While Keough still has a challenging recovery ahead, she remains focused on reaching the finish line one step at a time.