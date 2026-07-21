Jeana Keough’s Cancer Treatment Paused After New Health Complications

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Jeana Keough has encountered another hurdle in her battle with tongue cancer.

The reality star’s daughter, Kara Keough, shared an update on Tuesday, July 21, revealing that Jeana’s chemotherapy and radiation treatments have been temporarily paused after doctors discovered additional health complications that require immediate attention.

Kara’s Heartfelt Update

According to Kara, Jeana was scheduled to undergo a procedure to have a feeding tube, also known as a G-tube, placed after struggling to eat for weeks. However, those plans changed when doctors identified both a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) blood clot in her leg and an infection.

“Jeana was scheduled to get the G-tube this morning so she can get some nutrition. She hasn’t been able to eat a meal for 2 weeks, so she’s extremely depleted. We uncovered a DVT clot in her leg, and now an infection, too,” Kara wrote on Instagram.

Because of the infection, physicians have delayed the feeding tube procedure until they have a better understanding of its cause and can safely move forward.

“The feeding tube can’t be put directly into her stomach until there’s clarity on the infection. Chemo and radiation is temporarily paused so we can figure this out but you better believe Jeana is insisting she only had a ‘fake fever’ and that she’s fine to continue with the surgery.”

Despite the setback, Kara’s update reflected her mother’s trademark determination and sense of humor, noting that Jeana remains eager to continue treatment as soon as possible.

She also asked followers to keep her family in their thoughts during the difficult time.

Kara requested prayers that the infection clears quickly, that Jeana can undergo the feeding tube surgery “imminently” so the former Bravo star “doesn’t murder someone,” and that she can resume chemotherapy and radiation as soon as doctors determine it is safe.

Just days earlier, Kara remained optimistic while discussing her mother’s outlook during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I think she’ll get cancer to bend to her will, like she does with everything else in life,” Kara said. “We’re choosing to stay in that mindset.”

A GoFundMe Was Created

The latest update comes shortly after the family publicly revealed Jeana’s diagnosis through a GoFundMe campaign created to help support her treatment expenses.

In a message shared on the fundraising page, Kara explained that the journey began several months ago during a visit to Florida.

“A few months ago, while visiting [my brother] Shane and me in Florida, my mom mentioned a painful spot on her tongue,” Kara wrote.

Initially, Jeana believed the irritation was being caused by one of her teeth rubbing against her tongue. She visited her dentist multiple times and even had the tooth filed down in hopes of relieving the discomfort.

When the sore failed to heal, doctors performed a biopsy that confirmed she had squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.

Since receiving the diagnosis, Jeana has already undergone surgery to remove the cancer, followed by another procedure to remove lymph nodes.

Unfortunately, doctors later determined that the cancer had spread after the second surgery, leading to the recommendation that she undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

Now, those treatments are temporarily on hold while physicians focus on stabilizing her condition and treating the newly discovered infection and blood clot.