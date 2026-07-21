Dorinda Medley Opens Up About the Difference Between the OG RHONY Cast and the New Ladies

A recent report emerged that former “Real Housewives of New York City” cast members, specifically those filming E!’s “The Golden Life,” had harsh thoughts about the new cast for the Bravo series. However, days later, Dorinda Medley is setting the record straight, saying there is room for everyone.

Medley took to her “Reality Checked” radio show on SiriusXM in July 2026 to shoot down reports of strife between the two groups. She said in a clip from the show, “All this BS, that the Golden Girls don’t want anything to do with the new New York housewives.”

She then said, “There is zero rivalry. There hasn’t been one talk on, not at least to me, and I’m pretty close to everyone, about that. No one’s referred to it. No one’s acknowledged it.”

Dorinda Says There’s Enough Room For The New RHONY Cast

Getty Dorinda Medley Getty.

Medley continued her line of conversation about the rumored rivalry between the “Golden Life” cast and the ladies of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” According to her, “As I say and we know, there’s enough room for everyone.”

After that, she highlighted how the shows are different. Medley said, “It’s a totally different show. I mean, listen, these are girls that are 20, 30 years younger that are living fully different lives in New York.” She went on to say that the ladies on the current iteration of “The Real Housewives of New York City” are showing what it’s like to exist with children, marriage, etc.

According to Medley, “Ours is about empty nesters and what it’s like to be fabulous over 50 and how the world opens up. So, I really want those rumors to be quelled.”

She added, “I swear to you, there hasn’t been one conversation like that, so I don’t know who’s getting that information, but it’s certainly not anyone I speak to.”

A Report Says The OG Ladies Are Against The Current ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast

Getty Carole Radziwill Getty

TMZ published a report stating that the “Golden Life” ladies, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, and Medley wanted nothing to do with the current “Real Housewives of New York City” cast. Notably, the current group on the Bravo show includes Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Carole Radziwill, Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye.

A source told the outlet that the “Golden Life” ladies consider the current RHONY stars to be “jokes,” believing that they are in a lower league than they are. Another insider stated that the cast of the upcoming E! show wants their series to premiere the same night as “The Real Housewives of New York City” in order to prove which cast can capture the most fans.

E! Has Ordered More Episodes of ‘The Golden Life’

Getty Luann de Lesseps

Production on E!’s “The Golden Life” began in March 2026 after Medley was added to the cast. Now, according to E!, after several weeks of filming, production decided to order more episodes of the series after being impressed with what they’ve seen so far.

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For the extra episodes, the ladies will be seen in the Hamptons and will be joined by Margaret Josephs and “Sex and the City” writer Candace Bushnell.