Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz: The Lives of Their Six Daughters

More than 60 years after Malcolm X’s assassination, the civil rights leader’s legacy continues through his six daughters.

Through education, writing, activism, fashion and public speaking, Malcolm X’s daughters have each found ways to preserve their father’s message while creating identities of their own.

Getty Malcolm X and Martin Luther King

Here is what to know about Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz’s six daughters.

Attallah Shabazz

Getty Attallah Shabaaz speaks at the event.

Attallah Shabazz, the couple’s eldest daughter, was born on Nov. 16, 1958, in New York City.

She was 6 years old when she witnessed her father’s assassination alongside her mother and three younger sisters. Despite losing Malcolm at a young age, she has remembered him as a loving and playful parent rather than only the political figure the public knew.

In 1979, Attallah formed a friendship with Yolanda King, the eldest daughter of civil rights chief Martin Luther King Jr. The women later created the theater company Nucleus and reportedly spent a decade performing together across the country.

Their partnership carried particular significance because their fathers were two of the most recognizable leaders of the civil rights movement.

Qubilah Shabazz

Getty Qubilah Shabazz attended the event.

Qubilah Shabazz was born on Dec. 25, 1960.

When the family’s home was firebombed in February 1965, the 4-year-old reportedly woke up first and alerted her parents. The attack occurred one week before Malcolm X was assassinated.

Qubilah later attended Princeton University before moving to Paris, where she worked as a translator. She welcomed a son, Malcolm Shabazz, who was named after her father.

Ilyasah Shabazz

Getty Ilyasah Shabazz attended the event.

Born on July 22, 1962, Ilyasah Shabazz was 2 years old when her father died.

She went on to become an educator, professor and author. After earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from SUNY New Paltz, she received a master’s degree in education and human resource development from Fordham University.

Ilyasah has written several books inspired by her family’s history. Her memoir, “Growing Up X,” received an NAACP Image Award nomination, while “X,” her young adult novel about her father’s early life, won an NAACP Image Award in 2016.

Through her writing and public appearances, Ilyasah has worked to challenge portrayals of her father as angry or violent, instead emphasizing his response to racism and injustice.

Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz

Getty Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz attended the event.

Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz was born on July 1, 1964, less than a year before her father’s assassination.

She was reportedly named after Patrice Lumumba, the former prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who was assassinated in 1961.

Gamilah studied theater arts in college and briefly explored a career in music, but she has generally maintained a private life.

In 2018, The New Yorker reported that Gamilah and her sisters created the Malcolm X Legacy clothing collection. The family launched the line to reclaim their father’s image and give consumers a better understanding of his message.

Malikah Shabazz

Getty Malikah Shabazz attended the event.

Malikah Shabazz and her twin sister, Malaak, were born on Sept. 30, 1965, seven months after their father’s death.

Their mother chose both names in honor of Malcolm’s Arabic name, Malik.

Malikah studied architecture and later created a mentorship organization for African students. She also became the mother of a daughter, Bettih Bahiyah, in 1998.

Malikah died in November 2021 at age 56. She was found inside her Brooklyn apartment, and authorities said foul play was not suspected.

Malaak Shabazz

Getty Malaak Shabazz attended the event.

Malaak Shabazz also grew up learning about her father she never met him.

Malaak later studied biochemistry in college. She has occasionally appeared publicly to discuss her father’s work and the continued fight against injustice.

Together, the Shabazz sisters have helped ensure that Malcolm X is remembered not only as a major civil rights leader but also as a father whose principles continue to shape generations of his family.