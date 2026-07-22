Teen Delivers ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Most-Watched Audition Video

We got to see the final auditions on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight on NBC. With that, it’s time to look back at the acts that wowed the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — this season. As the auditions on “AGT” Season 21 came to an end, there was a clear winner of which act piqued the interest of viewers and fans of the show. Check out the most-watched audition video below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

Nene Royal Wows Judges & Audience

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She is here with her dad, and they are from Thailand. No one in their family plays music, but here she is.

Her dad is her biggest fan and comes to all her performances. Nene is 15 years old, but will be turning 16 the day after this audition. She’s been playing the guitar since she was 7 years old.

Nene comes off as very nervous, but I knew that would go away the minute she started playing. She rages behind that guitar and goes from deathcore screaming to soft lyrics while singing “Zombie.” She is a star for sure.

Judges’ Feedback: Sofia said that it was spectacular, and she has a good chance to do well in this competition. Howie said she is a rock star. Mel B said she has good vocal control and kills it on the guitar for being 15 years old. Simon said her tone is really authentic.

Results: Nene received four yes votes from the judges, so she is moving on to the next round. She also received 11 million views of her audition video. This happens to be 7 million more than the other closest audition.

Second Place Goes to Robots

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We have to go all the way back to the Season 21 premiere to determine the second most-watched video.

This one belongs to Unitree. While Nene racked up more than 11 million views on her audition video, Unitree finished much lower. To be exact, they have 4.6 million views. This is very respectable, though, especially since the next closest audition video has around 2 million views.

Unitree said his parents wanted him to get a day job, so he is an engineer. He’s waited for this moment for a long time, and stays up late dancing.

And out come the robots! Yes, robots! I guess he is putting that engineering job to use, too, huh? There are like 10 of them out there, and they are part of his dance crew. This is so amazing to watch and so cool. He seemed to be nervous before, but his confidence soared with these robots while dancing.

Judges’ Feedback: Simon said they don’t look human, but they’re all looking at him. That was brilliant. Sofia said it was like watching people dance. He is amazing. Mel B said she finds it fascinating. It’s a little freaky, and she loved it.

Results: It’s a yes from all four judges, so he is moving on!

What audition do you think deserves to be the most-watched audition for Season 21?