Great American Family Star Candace Cameron Bure Dons a Green Swimsuit & White Sundresses on Italy Vacay

Great American Family star Candace Cameron Bure, known for her roles in My Christmas Hero and A Christmas… Present, just wowed fans with a fashionable post. The Full House alum’s Italian vacation featured good food, stunning sights, and some chic fashion choices. (And the post included a super-rare swimsuit moment from her!)

While Bure is known for her work in holiday movies and reality TV like The Masked Singer Season 13, Dancing with the Stars Season 18, and now, one of the stars on the reality show Special Forces, there’s more to her! In fact, she’s showing everyone how she’s cutting loose on her trip, from donning summery dresses to colorful swimsuits.

Below, see what the Hallmark alum wore during her Italy vacation.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Italian Fashion

Getty Candace Cameron Bure

In case you missed it, the Make It or Break It alum shared a series of photos from her latest European trip. She shared the photos on Instagram with the caption simply reading, “Ti amo Italia ❤️🇮🇹.”

You can see the photos HERE!

While Bure, 50, shares idyllic photos of her family and the food in Italy, we have to talk about a major portion of her post: the fashion.

We start with her donning a chic Posse red and white gingham maxi dress in slides one and seven. Then in slide eight, we see more of her fashion moments, including a super-rare swimsuit moment.

We see her shocking fans with a green one-piece, long-sleeved swimsuit from Zulu and Zephyr (which we also see in slide 11)!

And along with that, we see her donning an array of white-based looks and sundresses to fit the summer vibes! Bure dons a white and blue pinstripe button-down with white maxi-skirt and red ballet flats as well as a white lace midi-dress from Anthropologie in slide nine. This post really showed fans she can do whatever she wants, including having a swimsuit moment no one expected.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Road to Confidence

Getty Candace Cameron Bure

Now, while Bure experimented with many looks in this post, she usually has a go-to style.

In a previous interview with All Mom Does, Bure discussed her go-to style over the years. She said that “my style has stayed very classic over the years and I want to be comfortable and always feel like myself. That’s what I want the readers to do as well and not in any way feel pressured to look like someone out of a fashion magazine or be wearing the latest thing if it just doesn’t feel right for them. This goes back to the basics.”

But while her fashion has stayed the same over the years, her confidence has only grown with every passing year.

“Every decade of my life has been better and better,” she told Us Weekly in 2025. “You become more confident in who you are.”

She added, “Every woman that I’ve talked to in their 50s has said it keeps getting better, aside from the menopause part.”