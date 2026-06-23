Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates 30 Years with Husband Valeri Ahead of Becoming Grandparents — See Their Sweet Throwback Photos

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating a very special milestone.

The Hallmark alum and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant recently shared a collection of throwbacks in honor of the 30th anniversary with her husband Valeri Bure, including a nostalgic wedding photo from “Teen Beat” magazine that is sure to delight longtime fans. Alongside the family snaps, Candace penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband, reflecting on three decades together and sharing how “grateful” she is as they prepare for two grandchildren on the way.

Candace & Valeri Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

“Teen Beat may be no more but this love beats forever!!! ❤️❤️❤️” wrote Candace in the caption of her June 22 Instagram post.

She continued, “Today we celebrate 30 YEARS of choosing each other every single day. Through every season, every adventure, every challenge, and every blessing, I’m so grateful we get to do life side by side. And with three of the coolest kids and TWO grandbabies on the way?? My heart is fuller than I ever could’ve imagined. 🥹💫”

The touching post drew reactions from friends and fans alike. Fellow Hallmark alum and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Danica McKellar commented, “Aww, amazing! Happy 30th!! 💕💕💕”

Many fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on reaching such a major milestone:

“Happy anniversary! May the Lord bless you with another 45 years together in love and health! I can see you both at 95, sitting on your rocking chairs reminiscing about hockey and your Full House era!” one fan wrote, referencing Candace’s role as D.J. Tanner on “Full House” and Valeri’s career as a professional hockey player in the NHL.

Another fan added, “Wow what a blessing it is to marry young grow together age together watch your family ❤️truly a blessing may God continue to bless and your family, home and marriage ❤️❤️”

“Congratulations on your 30th wedding anniversary, Candace! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness. ❤️” another fan wrote.

Watch Candace & Valeri Find Out They’re Going to Be Grandparents

“We were in fact, not kidding 😂🫶🏼❤️ This baby is so loved already!!!!” wrote Natasha in the caption of her May 26 Instagram reel.

“We weren’t planning on telling my parents on this trip but right when we flew in, my symptoms were so rough and I didn’t think I’d be able to hide it for the whole weekend. Their flight landed an hour after ours- so about 10 minutes before they arrived, we RANNN to the gift shop and tried to find anything baby related,” Natasha explained.

She continued, “We landed on a little onesie, snow boots, & a beanie. We laid it all out on the chair and told them to come to our room. They were very shocked and excited to say the least!!!”

“I don’t think my Dad even understood what was happening, he was just surprised by my mom being so surprised over something,” Natasha added. “We could not stop laughing and it really was the sweetest moment ever 🥲 I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched this video.”

Natasha starts off the video by recording herself in a bathroom mirror saying, “I literally feel like I’m gonna pass out. We’re telling my parents I’m pregnant,” then the video cuts to a clip of the adorable baby onesie, snow boots, and beanie set up on a chair.

The next clip shows Candace walking into the room, with Natasha’s phone seemingly hidden from her view, before she notices the baby clothes. “Wait, what?” Candace screams in excitement. “Are you kidding? You’re kidding. You’re kidding? You’re kidding!”

Valeri hilariously gives Candace a high-five before embracing his daughter. Natasha’s husband, Bradley Steven Perry, goes on to give Candace a hug as she cries out, “You’re pregnant.”

The next clip shows Candace saying, “I need to cancel everything. I don’t want to work a day in my life anymore. I’m freaking getting a grand baby,” as Natasha sits in the chair, cracking up.

Candace jumps up and down and claps, still “freaking out.”

Soon-to-be grandmother Candace commented on the post, “CandyGram in the house!!!!!! 🍭🩷💖”

“This is just the sweetest season,” Candace shared with TODAY following the news. “I’ve dreamed and prayed about being a grandma, and now it’s actually happening.”

She continued, “Watching Natasha become a mom has been so beautiful, and I can truly see God’s hand in every part of her journey into motherhood.”

The actress also added that Natasha’s husband “is the most caring husband and is going to be an amazing, loving father.”

Soon after, Candace revealed that her son, Lev, and his wife, Elliott were also expecting.

“Are you KIDDING?!! Another grandbaby on the way 🥹!!!!! Does life get any better?!!! CandyGram x2 = fully ignited 🍭💖👶🏼. Congratulations Lev and @elliottpbure 🎈, we are still pinching ourselves!! 🥰” wrote Candace in the caption of her May 28 Instagram post.