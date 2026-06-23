Heather Graham, 56, Is Just as Dreamy as the Scenery While Wearing a Bikini In Tuscany

There are a few things we know for sure when it comes to Heather Graham. For instance, she’s a talented actress, she’s also an activist, her dad is a retired FBI agent, she dated Heath Ledger and she definitely knows how to slay a swimsuit.

Indeed, in the past, we’ve seen her looking stunning while in a striped bikini and being an absolute bombshell in a blue bikini.

Now, the star has slipped into a white bikini, which makes her look just as dreamy as the Tuscan countryside that surrounds her.

‘Cutest Gal In a Swimsuit!’

“Sending love from Tuscany ❤️🇮🇹🍝💋,” Graham wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Monday, June 22.

Her post also included a video showing the actress spending time in the sunshine, perched on the side of an idyllic infinity pool with gorgeous blue water set against the equally beautiful sky. As the camera moves closer to the star, you can get a good look at the lush greenery and mountains in the distance.

Along with Graham’s chic white bikini, she’s also wearing a pair of big, black sunglasses while her long blonde hair hangs around her shoulders.

As she kicks her legs slowly in the water, she looks directly at the camera and asks, “Should I jump in?”

In response to the post, quite a few of Graham’s followers left comments.

“Speechless as always Heather… 🔥❤️🥂😇,” one fan wrote.

A second person added, “Cutest gal in a swimsuit! Ciao!”

“You are perfection! I love you so much,” came from another follower.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “🔥🔥🔥as always!!”

Heather Was Recently in Another Enviable European Location

Getty Heather Graham

While Graham is currently enjoying what Italy has to offer, she was just in another spot in Europe that’s just as lovely — and she happened to be there while filming her new part in an incredibly popular show.

The actress, “who broke onto the scene in films like Drugstore Cowboy and License to Drive, later solidified her role as a Hollywood staple in hits like Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” Parade notes. “With her soft blonde hair and bright blue eyes, the gorgeous star has the acting creds to back up her stunning looks. And with a new gig starring on The White Lotus, it’s incredibly exciting to see what she’ll bring to season 4.”

Before heading to Tuscany, Parade pointed out that “[i]n a new series of Instagram Stories, Graham shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her downtime in the south of France while filming the new season, which takes place during the glamour and chaos of the Cannes Film Festival.”

Parade explains that in the Stories, “[t]he ageless beauty lounges in the sun at the Hôtel Martinez with Michele Civetta alongside the crystal blue waters and sits under an umbrella.”

The recent IG Stories came after a post that Graham shared back in May that also showed her in France. In the caption, she wrote, “I went on a French adventure🇫🇷💕💋✈️ i’m not supposed to post about the job I was working on… But here are some fun things I can share with you. 🥰❤️😘 #sainttropez #france #foodie #paris”

From the South of France to Tuscany to…? We wonder where Graham will pop up next!