Gabrielle Union Shares Beautiful Yet Heartbreaking Post Mourning Her Father With Unseen Family Photos

celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, with a mixture of emotions: love for the wonderful men in her life, including her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, but also grief, as she remembered her beloved father, Sylvester Union Jr., on the first Father’s Day since his death in April.

Gabrielle Union Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Post

The “Bring It On” actress posted multiple photos on Instagram, including pictures of Wade and their daughter, Kaavia James Union-Wade. She also included a video of daddy and daughter dancing, a throwback of herself and Sylvester from when they were younger, and a tribute to the many special men in her life. In the caption, Union shared her thoughts, writing, “To the fathers who show up, love hard, and lead with intention, today is for you. Missing my dad and holding him close in my heart today. And celebrating D, for the love you’ve poured into our family, and the countless ways you show up every day. Happy Father’s Day!”

Fans showed their support in the post’s comment section. “I’m thinking of you and your sisters today,” a fan wrote. “Thinking of you…and sending stranger hugs,” another person wrote. Other reactions include, “There is nothing like having your dad in your life,” “I luv the support he shows his kids,” and “I love the way your family love.”

Remembering Sylvester Union Jr.

Getty Gabrielle Union, her father, and her stepmother

Union lost her beloved father in April after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was placed in a memory care facility in 2023, and he died on April 3, 2026. He was 81.

The actress announced her family’s loss with a touching post on Instagram. In her post, she discussed Union Jr.’s passing, but also celebrated his life and the impact he had on those who loved him. “Yesterday morning, my Dad, Sylvester ‘Cully’ Union Jr., passed away. No matter how much you think you know about dementia, nothing prepares you for the painfully slow disappearing of your loved one,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued, “First it’s repeating words or forgetting little things here or there, then BOOM, he can’t swallow or walk. The them that you know gets smaller and smaller. You hold out hope for sustained eye contact or a smile. Even a hand squeeze can make you feel like they could come back to you ‘normal’ at any second. It’s brutal and it’s what he experienced, but it wasn’t who he was.”

Union shared how her father had been “surrounded by love and support from his ever-growing village,” and noted how easily he made friends. She also credited him with instilling life values in her, such as the importance of teamwork and a strong work ethic, and honored him for the father he was. “My Dad was a perfectly imperfect man and father,” she shared. “Over time he evolved, acknowledged his imperfections, apologized, and made amends for as long as it took for the hurts to heal. He made it his business to look after everyone. He loved our friends too and treated them like his sons and daughters. No one was ever left behind or unseen.”