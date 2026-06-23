The Gorgeous Cameron Diaz’s Most Dazzling Red Carpet Photos From Over the Years

Movie actress Cameron Diaz is one of the most beautiful and instantly recognizable stars on the planet.

Diaz, 53, has been acting since the early 1990s. Aside from a career-break between 2014 and 2021, her credits on the big screen have been prolific — primarily, but not exclusively, in comedy and drama movies.

She shot to fame in 1994 with her film debut in the superhero slapstick comedy “The Mask.” The actress then established herself as a major star throughout the rest of the 90s, with roles in movies like 1997 rom-coms “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “A Life Less Ordinary,” 1998’s black comedy “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” and rom-com “There’s Something About Mary,” and 1999’s surrealist fantasy comedy-drama “Being John Malkovich” and sports drama “Any Given Sunday.”

Since then, she has voiced Princess Fiona in the “Shrek” franchise and appeared in movies like 2002’s epic historical drama “Gangs of New York,” 2010’s satirical action comedy “Knight and Day,” 2011’s superhero comedy movie “The Green Hornet,” and 2025’s action comedy “Back in Action.”

That kind of fame has taken Diaz to many a red carpet. When she steps out onto them, she’s always the center of press attention. That’s resulted in thousands of red carpet photographs being taken of her.

These are Cameron Diaz’s best and most beautiful photos from red carpets over the years.

The Woman in Black

Getty Cameron Diaz and Mena Suvari at the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000.

At the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2000, Diaz wore a stunning custom black lace Versace gown with a deep plunging neckline, button details, high slit, and sheer elements revealing black undergarments.

The Floral Look

Getty Cameron Diaz at the 74th Academy Awards in 2002.

Diaz opted for a gorgeous floral look at the 74th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2002. She wore an Emanuel Ungaro Couture silk kimono-style gown. It had a cream base with large red floral print, a plunging neckline, bell sleeves, and a pleated skirt. She cinched it with a belt.

Elegant & Romantic Brunette

Getty Cameron Diaz at the 79th Academy Awards in 2007.

With her hair colored brown, Diaz’s look at the 79th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2007, was so elegant and romantic. She wore a stunning white off-the-shoulder Valentino gown with floral detailing, accessorized with silver heels and a matching clutch.

Lady in Red

Getty Cameron Diaz at the 67th Golden Globe Awards in 2010.

In a rainy Beverly Hills, California, at the 67th Golden Globe Awards in 2010, Diaz stunned in red. Her beautiful and sleek Alexander McQueen gown created the most amazing silhouette.

Shimmering & Sparkling

Getty Cameron Diaz at the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010.

Diaz wore an amazing strapless, sparkling and shimmering Oscar de la Renta gown at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2010. It was pure Hollywood glamour.

Sleek & Sophisticated

Getty Cameron Diaz at the 84th Academy Awards in 2012.

Diaz was a picture of sophistication at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2012. She wore a fabulous strapless cream Gucci gown.

Chanel Minidress

Getty Cameron Diaz at the premiere of “Bad Teacher” in 2011.

At the premiere of “Bad Teacher” in New York City in 2011, Diaz wore a flirty, youthful Chanel minidress paired with Casadei pumps and Cartier jewels. She played Elizabeth Halsey in the film.

A Bombshell in Blue

Getty Cameron Diaz at the Met Gala in 2013.

Diaz wore an incredible blue Stella McCartney dress with a spiked gold belt at the Met Gala in New York City in 2013.The theme at the event that year was “Punk: Chaos to Couture.”

Jet Black Hair

Getty Cameron Diaz at the 64th Golden Globe Awards in 2007.

With her hair dyed jet black, Diaz looked spectacular at the 64th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2007. She wore wore a white Valentino Couture gown with a black bow and delicate single-shoulder feature.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Cameron Diaz at the 66th Golden Globe Awards in 2009.

At the 66th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2009, Diaz looked simply astonishing. She wore a sleek, elegant, one-shouldered fuchsia (or hot pink, if you prefer) Chanel Couture column gown.

This year, Diaz has only appeared in one movie. That was Jonah Hill’s black comedy offering “Outcome.”

Regarding upcoming projects, Diaz will voice Princess Fiona again in 2027’s “Shrek 5,” star in the 2027 action comedy “Bad Day,” appear in an untitled Stephen Merchant movie, and she will both star in and produce an as-yet-untitled sequel to the 1989 adventure comedy movie “Troop Beverly Hills.”

We wish her well and can’t wait to see her looking fantastic on more red carpets in the near future.

Cameron Diaz’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.