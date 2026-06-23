Connor Storrie Beat the Paris Heat To Turn Heads at Fashion Week

Connor Storrie is cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed men at Paris Fashion Week.

Since landing in the French capital, the “Heated Rivalry” star has showcased multiple looks that elevate menswear. Storrie is in town for Paris Men’s Fashion Week and is an ambassador for Saint Laurent, despite the immense heat beaming down on The City of Lights.

He Arrived In A Tonal Look

Connor Storrie was seen leaving his hotel on Monday in a green-toned look. The 26-year-old signed autographs for loyal fans who were waiting outside his hotel for him.

The actor was seen wearing a green long-sleeved, collared shirt with a darker shade of green pair of pants. He completed his look with black loafers, a camouflage Los Angeles Dodgers ball cap and a tan handbag. Harper’s Bazaar reports that the entire look was courtesy of Tod’s and described it as “a lesson in tonal dressing.”

Connor Heated Up Saint Laurent

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Connor attended the first big runway of Paris Fashion Week, which came courtesy of Saint Laurent. As ambassador, he sat in the front row at Anthony Vaccarello’s SS27 men’s show alongside the likes of Madonna, Charli XCX and Madonna.

Connor arrived in a black PVC raincoat, brave considering the weather. He did take it off, revealing a ribbed vest and tailored shorts underneath. paired with a knotted tie, black latex stockings and laceless patent mules.

When asked how he put on his latex socks, the actor admitted it was easier than it looked “because they’re lined with fabric on the inside.”

What has Connor Storrie been up to since Heated Rivalry

Connor Storrie’s star exploded when he played Russian ice hockey player Ilya Rozanov in the Crave original television series “Heated Rivalry”. Although we expect to see much more of him this Paris Fashion Week, he is far more than just a fashion ambassador. He has plenty of film and TV roles on his roster.

Since his breakout role, he has signed with CAA and is stacking up major film roles. His upcoming movies include A24’s comedy Peaked, directed by Molly Gordon, Craig Zobel’s indie thriller Turpentine, and Halina Reijn’s Please with Gracie Abrams.

Connor also has directing in his sights. He previously uploaded his own short films to YouTube, but is looking to helm his own full-length one day. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he recently wrote and self-financed his feature directorial debut, Transaction Planet, a film he calls “super absurdist and bizarre,” that was shot entirely on an iPhone.

You next see the Texan in “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” where he has a four-episode arc. Of course, Connor will also return to “Heated Rivalry” next year for season two.