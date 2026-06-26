Madonna, 67, Shines & Shows Off Her Legs in Red Mini Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Madonna has long been celebrated for being a style icon, and her recent public appearance did not disappoint. The superstar, 67, attended the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, June 23, in Paris, France, and she wore a red minidress for the occasion.

Madonna Wows During Paris Fashion Week

Getty Suart Price and Madonna

Madonna was photographed at the event wearing the bold dress, which featured a scalloped hemline, and showing off her legs. To complete her look, she wore nude fishnet stockings, had her hair done, accessorized with pink-and-black heels, and covered her face with sunglasses.

Getty

The songstress was among several celebrities sitting in the front row. Other big stars include Kate Moss, Rami Malek, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Austin Butler.

Getty Madonna, Kate Moss, Rami Malek, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Austin Butler

Getty

Madonna Parties in Paris With Celebs

While in Paris, Madonna appears to be having a lot of fun. On Thursday, June 25, she posted a collection of photos on Instagram showing herself partying in a pink, lace-edged playsuit and a leopard-print jacket. She shared her thoughts in the caption, and tagged several celebrities with whom she had been spending time. “CLUB CONFESSIONS: PARIS WITH @ysl @anthonyvaccarello @charli_xcx @stuartpriceofficial @arca1000000 @chloecaillet @debimazar @connorstorrieofficial,” she wrote.

Fans flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. “i just gained 20 years of life seeing you and connor,” a comment reads. “CONNOR STORRIE OMGGGGG,” another person wrote. Connor Storrie is an actor best known for his role in the hit show, “Heated Rivalry.”

Other reactions include, “Seeing Madonna with Debi Mazar gives me LIFE!!!!! Club of Love indeed,” “Dance floor is alive and well,” and “Beautiful We are feeling the love!!!!”

Madonna is known for making a statement with her fashion choices, and her “Confessions on the Dance Floor II,” a sequel to 2005’s “Confessions on a Dance Floor.” In a June 2026 interview with Vogue, her longtime stylist Rita Melssen discussed her approach to clothing to mark her new musical era. “The idea was to create a woman who just never stopped dancing,” Melssen said. “She’s been on the dance floor this whole time: The dance floor is where her heart beats, and where everything happens.”

The album is scheduled for release on July 3.

Madonna’s Changing Approach to Clothing

In a chat with Interview magazine, published on June 22, the “Like a Prayer” singer discussed her style and its evolution. “Because now everyone’s naked. Now I don’t want to be naked because everyone’s naked. That’s my nature,” she said. “I want to do what people are not doing, which is thinking and wearing clothes.”

Madonna is nothing if not daring. In her interview, she discussed how society treats men and women differently. She addressed how she does “a lot of provocative things,” but added, “there’s always a reason behind it, and nobody bothers to investigate, which can make you want to give up on human beings. But you soon realize a lot of people don’t think critically.”

She continued, “They don’t actually examine what they’re looking at, what they’re listening to. They’re not tuned in to the subtleties and the layers of meanings that exist. And they certainly don’t do it when it comes from a female. Picasso was a total (expletive) to women and behaved badly and was a spoiled brat and all those things, but he was a brilliant painter. People looked past all that because he made great paintings. I’m not comparing myself to Picasso, but when a woman does it, it’s—now people are more open-minded about women doing provocative things.”