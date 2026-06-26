Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Share Sweet PDA-Filled Moment on the Red Carpet

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Enola Holmes in the third installment of the film franchise, titled “Enola Holmes 3.” The Netflix film will be released on the streaming giant on July 1, and to celebrate the release, Brown walked the red carpet at the film’s world premiere at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Millie Bobby Brown Walks ‘Enola Holmes 3’ World Premiere Red Carpet

Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of “Enola Holmes 3”

The event was held on Thursday, June 25, and Brown was not alone for the occasion: her husband, Jake Bongiovi, the son of celebrated musician Jon Bon Jovi, joined her for her big moment. The pair looked gorgeous as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Brown wore a stunning blue dress and styled her hair into a loose plait. Bongiovi wore a gray suit and white shirt, and the simple, classic look complemented his wife’s outfit.

The love Brown and Bongiovi share was on full display. They held hands, snuggled up close for photos, and even shared a kiss at one point.

Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown kiss while posing for photos

Getty

There is much hype surrounding “Enola Holmes 3,” and in an Instagram post by Netflix on June 17, fans reacted to the official poster and upcoming release date. “2 WEEKS UNTIL ENOLA HOLMES 3,” Netflix teased in the caption.

Reactions on the post include, “Our queen,” “We are waiting,” “I’m really excited too see Enola Holmes,” and “I’ve watched all of her movies and shows tbh this one is gonna be good!!”

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline

Brown and Bongiovi have been romantically linked since June 2021 and secretly got married in May 2024. Months later, they celebrated their wedding with a gorgeous celebration in Italy. In a sweet Instagram post from September 21, 2025, Bongiovi celebrated one year of marriage.

“One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary,” he wrote alongside a wedding photo. Brown responded to the post, writing, “Love you endlessly, Jakey.”

The couple has achieved many relationship milestones in a short time. In August 2025, they announced the . They shared their news in a heartfelt post on Instagram, which was liked by fans over 3.3 million times as a show of support for their decision.

In a June 2026 appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce” podcast, Brown spoke about how she had always wanted to adopt. “It was always part of my childhood dreams,” she told Kelce. “Every time I was at home, and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

She continued, “Adoption is love, adoption is forever.” However, she also shared her hopes of expanding their family one day and of carrying a child. “It’s not because I don’t want that. Hopefully one day that’s in my future,” she said of pregnancy.