A-Lister Shares Disappointment After Netflix Quietly Canceled Her Show, Despite Critical Success

has already announced several show cancellations in 2026, some of which have shocked fans. The most recent announcement was made on June 17, when the streaming giant revealed it was canceling “The Boroughs,” after just one season. It is a move that has come as a great surprise to many, including the star of the show, Geena Davis.

Geena Davis Reflects on ‘The Boroughs’ Cancellation

“The Boroughs” debuted on Netflix in May 2026, and the announcement that it will not be renewed for Season 2, despite being met with critical acclaim, has come exceptionally quickly. The show featured a star-studded cast, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Denis O’Hare, and Clarke Peters.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Thursday, June 18, Davis shared her feelings about the cancellation. “Fortunately, the creators, who became our dear, dear friends, were able to tell us before the news came out, and we’re all terribly disappointed,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t know what happened. I think it’s probably rare for a show to not get picked up and to have it announced that it’s not being picked up while it’s still in the top 10.”

She continued, “We didn’t expect that. But the creators told us from the beginning that the series was not going to have a cliffhanger ending to the first season, that someone had advised them, ‘Make it its own thing. And if you come back to do another year, make that its own thing.’ And we really did. There’s a tiny hint at the end that maybe everything isn’t fixed, but it is a complete story. And if we had made it as a limited series, then it would’ve been a big hit, and everybody would be happy.”

Fans Express Disappointment Over Cancellation News

Davis and those who worked hard to make “The Boroughs” a success are not the only ones to be left disappointed by Netflix’s decision to cancel the show. “I don’t binge TV, but I binged this. It was EXCELLENT! Please don’t cancel it,” a fan wrote on the poster for the series on Instagram.

“I just started watching it. Really enjoying it. Geena looks fantastic,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Absolutely loved this show. Retro feel. Well loved cast. Great music. Awesome effects. Why the hell would you cancel it???,” “So mad they just announced they cancelled the show,” and “I’m big fan the boroughs.. thank you to everyone that played and made this show.. I would love for show go on.. this is a awesome one.”

Despite Davis’ obvious disappointment that the show will not be renewed, she had an incredible time playing Renee. “I was like, ‘This is crazy how perfect this is for me,’” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then when I met with them, and I said that, they said, ‘Well, we wrote it with you in mind, hoping you would say yes.’”

Later in the interview, she reflected on the character and her career as a whole, and how she has been blessed with such versatility in her roles. “I’ve been really lucky in my career that I had the opportunity to play characters that were much further along in their (expletive) and their development and becoming their authentic selves than I am,” she said. “It’s uncanny the level of people that I get to play — the president of the United States [in ‘Commander in Chief’]. I’m like, “People believe me? I’m the president. All right, then I do too,” ‘Thelma & Louise,’ so many incredible roles.”