‘All My Children’ Alum Tragically Passes in House Fire at Age 84

Paul Avery — perhaps best known for his recurring role as Hughie the bartender on “All My Children” — tragically passed away at the age of 84.

Paul Avery Passed Away

Avery’s daughter, Kyle Avery, shared the tragic news via social media on Tuesday, June 16.

“I’m devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning. We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so,” she shared via Facebook alongside a photo of her parents. “We’re grateful to the Blairstown Fire Department for their efforts. Service plans to follow.”

According to a local report, Paul and Sheila Avery were trapped inside their Blairstown, Warren County, Pennsylvania, home when it caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

Troopers from the New Jersey State Police Hope Station 12:38 a.m. Tuesday, Lehigh Valley Live reported. Paul and Sheila were both pulled from the blaze and later died from their injuries.

Family and friends sent their heartfelt condolences following their passing.

“I am so very sorry to here about Paul and Sheila. I’m so glad I was able to meet your mother and talk with her on the phone. My heart goes out to you and your family,” one friend shared.

“I’m so very, very sorry to hear this, Kyle. Sending love to you and your family,” another wrote to the grieving daughter.

Paul Avery Had a Storied Life

In his later years, Avery worked as the executive editor of the Ridge View Echo online newspaper. In a 2023 profile for the paper, was described as having “worn many hats.”

From a young age, he fell in love with skydiving, logging more than 400 jumps in his 20s. Ever the adventurer, Avery also had a love of motorcycles. According to the profile, he rode solo from Mexico City to his hometown of Indianapolis in 1966.

He later served in the United States National Guard, serving one year as a helicopter crew chief in the Vietnam War.

After finding a love for acting, Avery moved to New York City, where he landed a number of commercial jobs.

“I made two commercials for Odor Eaters,” he said in 2023. “In one, I was sitting on a couch with my stockinged feet on the coffee table, green fumes rising from my feet, as my acting wife complained to the camera about the smell. In the next, shot several years later, I was a mailman in the locker room taking off my shoes and the guy sitting on the bench next to me passes out. Commercials were lots of fun, always something new and different.”

He would later land small roles in shows like “Soap” and “Three’s Company,” as well as a part in the original “Superman” movie. His breakthrough role came as Hughie in “All My Children,” which he starred in for 12 years.

In addition to daughter Kyle, Paul and Sheila leave behind daughter Parker. Paul also leaves behind a son who lives in Michigan, Ridge View Echo revealed.