‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 18): Sheila Comes in Peace… For Now

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Thursday, June 18, reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) reveals her true motives. Meanwhile, Dylan (Sydney Bullock) has a new boss at Forrester Creations.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Dylan’s New Boss

On Thursday, Dylan finds out she has a new boss at Forrester Creations. She has been working as Daphne Rose Walton’s (Murielle Hilaire) assistant, but that’ll change soon.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Dylan gets reassigned to another department as things get busy for the upcoming couture fashion show.

RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) might insist on having Dylan as his own assistant. This could give them more time to bond even at work.

Will RJ pull out all the stops to grow even closer to Dylan?

Hope Is Caught Off Guard

Meanwhile, Hope is taken aback by Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) surprising change of tune.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers note that Steffy has been adamant about putting Hope for the Future on hold. However, after sensing that something is off with Hope, she suddenly announces that the line is moving forward ASAP.

Hope, who already has a new fashion line in the works at Logan, insists that Steffy can’t simply erase everything that’s happened. Her response only raises more red flags for Steffy.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Hope still won’t come clean about her new job. Instead, she might stand her ground on keeping HFTF on pause a bit longer.

Hope could make some excuses and ask Steffy for more time. She might even pretend to worry about funding since the company pumped a lot of money into Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) couture comeback.

Either way, Hope will likely keep her word to Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) and keep quiet about her new line.

It is worth noting that by the end of the week, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) celebrates a bright future with Hope at Forrester Creations.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Reveals Her Intentions

Also on Thursday, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) are in shock to see Sheila in the office.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say Sheila glares at the couple when she spots them, but she may soon put a smile on her face.

It’s likely that Sheila will put on a show and pretend that she comes in peace. She may even assure the couple that she’s willing to back off from their relationship.

But given Sheila’s reputation, it’s easy to assume she has a hidden agenda and is simply waiting for the right moment to strike. What is she really up to this time?

‘B&B’ Weekly Spoilers (June 15-19)

Monday, June 8: Will and Electra take their relationship to the next level; Brooke and Katie come to an understanding; Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan.

Tuesday, June 9: R.J. and Dylan grow closer; Bill and Katie look forward to the future.

Wednesday, June 10: Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester; Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview.

Thursday, June 11: Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in R.J.’s life; Hope gets disappointing news; Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

Friday, June 12: Remy learns surprising information; Steffy demands answers from Katie.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.