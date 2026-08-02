TV’s Best New Show Is a Taut FBI Thriller With a Rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

A new TV series has just debuted, and it’s already making a big impression.

Wowing both viewers and critics, the streaming drama has achieved the rare feat of garnering a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Emmy Rossum Stars in ‘Furious’

That series is “Furious,” which premiered on Hulu on July 27.

“‘Furious’ follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew),” reads the series’ synopsis. “Both walk their paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.”

The series comes from writer and producer Liz Meriwether, best known for Fox sitcom “New Girl” before moving on to darker subject matter with her subsequent series, “Dying for Sex.”

Meriwether goes even darker with this new drama, inspired by the 1987 feature film “Black Widow.”

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The Critics Have Spoken

Reviews for “Furious” have been through the roof.

“This is a zippy watch, full of twists that draw towards an immensely cathartic finale,” writes Jared Richards for Australia’s The Age.

“It’s one of the best shows of the year,” declares Chris Vogar in the Boston Globe.

“‘Furious’ flips the overworked serial killer genre on its head to explore a story carved out in the post-Epstein era,” notes James Mottram, writing for NME.

“A fantastic supporting cast and a dense, lean, evocative script make this television for grownups, television to pay attention to and to entertain you enormously,” writes Lucy Mangan in the Guardian.

A Unique Dynamic

Hulu

“Furious” takes a deep dive into the relationship between Rossum’s FBI agent Alice and Petticrew’s killer Catherine, exploring the similarities between the two women.

In undertaking that mission, the series goes far deeper than its source, the 1987 film in which Debra Winger starred as an FBI agent who becomes obsessed with a female serial killer, played by Theresa Russell.

“You’re wondering, are they going to kill each other or kiss?” Rossum told W Magazine. “I just thought, well, this is really interesting—that you can be hunting something and attracted to it.”

A Psychological Thriller

Hulu

As viewers quickly discover, Rossum’s character has deep psychological scars from a troubled past.

“Liz would write a scene that would terrify me to play — like the one in the pilot, where my character, who has been in a traumatic, violent relationship in her past, invites strangers to her house to fight them. And that still turns her on,” observed Rossum, who is also an executive producer on the series.

“The wreckage of her past is so tangled with her sexuality and her sense of herself,” Rossum continued. “Liz and I shadowed current and former FBI agents and NYPD officers, and came to understand the women who have done these jobs for decades. In order to do this work for many years, and to be great at it, you have to have a certain hypervigilance and disconnection from the more tender parts of yourself. I think Alice needs that level of intensity to feel anything. We see how disconnected from her body she is, and the same resonates for Catherine. They’re two sides of the same coin.”

“Furious” is currently streaming on Hulu.



