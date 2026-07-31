Ever since “New Girl” ended its seven-season run in 2018, fans have been clamoring for a reunion.

As viewers will recall, the “adorkable” sitcom followed the exploits of singleton Jess (Zooey Deschanel), who became roommates with a trio of guys (Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris).

Big News Revealed

During an appearance on the July 31 edition of “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” erstwhile “New Girl” star Greenfield was asked why the long-rumored reunion was “not happening.”

However, he insisted that wasn’t the case. “As far as I know, it’s happening,” he said, as reported by People.

In fact, Greenfield indicated the process was even further along than fans realized.

“I’ve seen scripts,” he added, “they’re amazing.”

More Reunion Buzz

As People pointed out, Greenfield’s co-stars have also chimed in about the possiblity of a “New Girl” reunion.

In a recent interview with Today, Morris jokingly singled out Johnson as being the only one of his co-stars who’d held out, quipping that he was too big a star now that he’d joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role in “Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse.”

In fact, Johnson recently revealed that he remains in close contact with the rest of the “New Girl” cast.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like yesterday,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It feels like a long time ago, but I’m still so close to the whole cast.”

He added: “It’s crazy that we’ve now known each other for 15 years, but what a dream that show was, and the fanbase of that show was so fun, and so honestly, being able to do a show like this show is because of that. So it’s really a blessing.”

A Close Cast

Greenfield reiterated the closeness of the cast when he spoke with People earlier this year,

As he explained, they’ve all stayed in touch over the years, and appearing together in a “New Girl” reunion project doesn’t seem like much of a stretch.

“If you put us together in any circumstance, we go right back,” Greenfield said during that February 2026 interview. “It’s really scary. We all keep in touch in a really beautiful way. I was texting with Jake this morning.”

Zooey Deschanel Is Up for a Reboot

Back in 2023, Deschanel spoke with the Wall Street Journal about how “New Girl” took on a whole new life when it began streaming on Netflix.

That led to the show to be discovered by a new generation of viewers, a fanbase that has made the landscape ripe for a reboot.

“I definitely had a wonderful time and would be very happy to revisit [the show],” she said at the time.

“It kind of depends on the circumstance,” she continued, adding a caveat. “I wouldn’t want to spend the rest of my life doing reboots.”

The Creator of ‘New Girl’ Is Ready to Roll

“New Girl” was created by Liz Meriwether, whose latest series — the FBI drama “Furious,” starring Emmy Rossum — has just come out.

During an interview on the “Bingeworthy” podcast, she revealed she’d also like to tackle a reboot, but only if if made sense.

“It would be exciting, but I really would have to have my head around why we were doing it,” she said, via 106.9 KROC.

“There are just moments where you’re like, I grew up with these people,” she added. “They make me laugh in a way that nobody makes me laugh.”