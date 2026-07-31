‘Chicago Fire’ Loses Another Main Cast Member Ahead of Season 15

“Chicago Fire” is losing another familiar face. Dermot Mulroney is departing “Chicago Fire” in Season 15, Variety has confirmed. Mulroney joined the NBC drama in Season 13 as Chief Dom Pascal and will wrap up his storyline early in the upcoming season, which premieres Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

The actor briefly stepped away from the series during Season 14 before returning for the finale, an episode that ended on a gripping cliffhanger.

Inside the Season 14 Finale Cliffhanger

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Thank You” Episode 1421 — Pictured: (l-r) Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal

In the final scene, Pascal was talking with Severide, played by Taylor Kinney, about what comes next when an emergency call cut their conversation short and sent the squad rushing to a burning warehouse. As firefighters pushed into the building, the roof began to give way.

Pascal remained outside during the blaze, but it’s still unclear whether everyone else made it out safely.

Outside of “Chicago Fire,” Mulroney is widely recognized for his roles in “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “The Wedding Date” and “August: Osage County.” He currently also stars in the Netflix drama “The Hunting Wives.”

Dermot Mulroney Found a New Family After Joining ‘Chicago Fire’

NBCUniversal CHICAGO FIRE — Pictured: “Chicago Fire” Key Art

Mulroney arrived at Firehouse 51 following Eamonn Walker’s decision to reduce his role as Chief Wallace Boden after 12 seasons. Mulroney helped usher the firehouse into a new chapter as Chief Dom Pascal.

People confirmed in January that Mulroney would step away for the remaining episodes of Season 14. Rob Morgan joined the cast during his absence as Battalion Chief Hopkins. Mulroney eventually returned for the May 13 season finale.

In December, Mulroney described working on “Chicago Fire” as a “Christmas gift all year round.”

NBC Chicago Fire – Season 14

“I literally joined a family there in Firehouse 51,” he said, as per People.

“It’s an incredible group of people, and we know deep into their past, these characters. So me even joining this cast, to see actors that have played that same part for 12 years, to see how they drop into their character, it was something I’d never witnessed,” Mulroney said.

The veteran actor was particularly struck by the ease with which his costars returned to roles they had spent more than a decade developing.

“It’s a very different feel there,” he added. “It’s so seamless and just a brilliant group of actors who’ve lived in the skin of their characters longer than I’ve ever encountered in my work.”

A Second Major Departure for Firehouse 51

Mulroney’s exit comes just days after news broke that Joe Miñoso, one of the show’s original cast members, will also be leaving sometime during Season 15. Miñoso played firefighter Joe Cruz for 14 seasons and appeared in 290 episodes, making him one of the last remaining ties to the series’ 2012 premiere.

With both actors on their way out, Firehouse 51 is set to look noticeably different when the new season begins.

What’s Changing Behind the Scenes at ‘Chicago Fire’

NBC CHICAGO FIRE –

Season 15 will also bring a new showrunner, Victor Teran, who steps in for Andrea Newman after her 14 seasons leading the series. “BMF” star Da’Vinchi is joining the cast as well, taking on the role of a new firefighter at Firehouse 51.

Between two major cast exits, a new showrunner and a fresh face joining the crew, the upcoming season looks to be one of the most transitional in the show’s history.

“Chicago Fire” returns in October, airing alongside its “One Chicago” companion series “Chicago Med,” entering its 12th season, and “Chicago P.D.,” entering its 14th.