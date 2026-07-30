‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 Reveals Major Cast Changes Before Firehouse 51’s Fate Is Answered

“Chicago Fire” fans finally have a return date for Firehouse 51, and the upcoming season is expected to answer one of the biggest cliffhangers in the show’s history while bringing major cast changes.

Months before the season 14 finale aired, NBC renewed the long-running firefighter drama for season 15 as part of its fall 2026 lineup.

The season picks up after the explosive finale left several members of Rescue Squad 3 trapped inside a burning building, leaving viewers questioning who survived the devastating blast.

Along with resolving that cliffhanger, season 15 will introduce a new firefighter, welcome back several longtime stars and mark the departure of one of the show’s original cast members.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 Will Answer Firehouse 51’s Explosive Cliffhanger

The season 14 finale ended with Kelly Severide, Christopher Herrmann, Stella Kidd, Joe Cruz, Mouch McHolland, Tony Ferraris and Harold Capp among the firefighters responding to a massive structure fire.

After former Chief Dom Pascal ordered crews to evacuate, a powerful explosion ripped through the building, leaving the fate of multiple firefighters unknown heading into season 15.

Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd, told TV Insider in May that even the cast had few answers.

“I know nothing about the resolution,” Mayo said before adding, “Nobody’s safe.”

She specifically mentioned concerns for Herrmann, Ballard and Sal Vasquez while suggesting surviving the explosion may not mean everyone returns to active duty.

“Maybe we’ll still be on the show, but who knows if we’ll still be on shift,” she said.

Another lingering question involves Christopher Herrmann, who hinted during season 14 that retirement could be in his future after speaking with Mouch.

Meanwhile, former Chief Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney, unexpectedly returned for the finale after leaving earlier in the season. Whether Pascal appears beyond the premiere remains unclear.

Joe Miñoso Expected to Exit ‘Chicago Fire’

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One of the biggest changes coming to Firehouse 51 involves Joe Miñoso.

According to People, the actor is leaving “Chicago Fire” after portraying Joe Cruz since the series premiered in 2012.

Although Miñoso is expected to appear in several episodes during season 15, the new season will mark the end of his run as one of the show’s longest-serving firefighters.

Throughout 14 seasons, Cruz became one of the series’ most popular characters. Storylines included his Zumba side business, the invention of the Slamigan and his marriage to Chloe, whom he rescued on a call. At the end of season 14, Cruz and Chloe were also preparing to welcome twins.

NBC previously confirmed that Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo will return as Severide and Kidd after both actors signed new deals.

Speaking during Empire Conventions’ Saving Lives Con 2 in June, Kinney reflected on working alongside Mayo for the past decade.

“I just hope I get to continue working with Miranda and I love what our characters have done,” Kinney said.

He continued, “I just lucked out working with Miranda … 10 years is a rarity I think in any line of work. But I think it’s a testament to the longevity of the show.”

Christian Stolte, Anthony Ferraris, Randy Flagler, Leroy S. Williams III and Brandon Larracuente are also expected to return, although the fate of their characters remains tied to the season 14 cliffhanger.

Da’Vinchi Joins Season 15 as Firehouse 51’s New Recruit

Season 15 will also introduce a new firefighter to Firehouse 51.

According to Deadline, Da’Vinchi has joined the cast as firefighter candidate Marcus Burke, described as “roguish and funny” with “a wry sense of humor” and “a little defiant.”

The actor announced the casting news on Instagram, sharing photos of himself in his firefighter uniform.

“Thank you, God,” he wrote.

Da’Vinchi is best known for playing Darnell Hayes on “All American.” His credits also include “BMF,” “Grown-ish,” “The Boys” and “Jessica Jones.”

With returning favorites, a major cast departure, a new firefighter joining Firehouse 51 and the aftermath of the season 14 explosion finally set to unfold, “Chicago Fire” season 15 begins October 7 on NBC. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.