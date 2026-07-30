‘Icebreaker’ Filming Window Revealed — What It Means for the Netflix Release Date

All eyes are on one of BookTok’s favorite hockey romance series. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace is the latest book adaptation that Netflix has acquired, and the filming window has been revealed.

Filming windows are always subject to change. In fact, What’s on Netflix shared that this production window has already changed once, and it’s always linked to schedules with the actors, the crew, and things going on in the filming location. “Icebreaker” will film in Vancouver, Canada, which has remained a popular filming location for decades.

When Will ‘Icebreaker’ Film?

Getty The Netflix App on a Television Screen (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Production Weekly shared that the production window being given as between Oct. 2, 2026, and Feb. 17, 2027. The original plan was to start filming in September 2026, but being pushed back by a couple of weeks is nothing to be concerned about.

The series follows ice skater Anastasia Allen, who has dreamed of being on the USA Olympic team all her life, and she’s made sure to work hard to get there! When she lands a spot on the University of California, Maple Hills skating team after landing a full scholarship, her dream is in sight.

That is, until she comes across the hockey captain, Nate Hawkins. Due to a mishap in scheduling at the ice rink, the hockey team and the figure skating team need to share the rink. That wouldn’t be too bad if the two teams didn’t want to be out on the ice as much as possible, and it creates a lot of friction between Anastasia and Nate. Of course, this is an enemies-to-lovers romance, so you know that the sparks are soon going to fly.

When Will ‘Icebreaker’ Come to Netflix?

Getty Amanda Lasher in 2026 (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for MTV)

Netflix hasn’t officially released a window for when the new skating romance could stream. With a production window that covers until the start of 2027, it hints that the earliest fans will be able to watch it is at the end of 2027. The streaming giant sometimes plans for releases into the following year, and with this being more of a winter-set series, it’s possible that it could be held for early 2028.

There is a strong team behind the adaptation of the series, with “Gossip Girl’s” Amanda Lasher taking on showrunner duties. She is joined by Jade Bartlett from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as co-writer, who is a fan of the novel and looks forward to adapting it.

When speaking about the adaptation to Netflix, Lasher shared, “I love this genre, and it’s been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell, and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace’s beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen.”

Bartlett added, “Hannah has created the kind of world you want to live in, and Amanda and I are having an absolute romp with our incredible teams at Unwell and Netflix, bringing this cherished story to the screen.”

“Icebreaker” is based on a bestselling novel by Grace, which became a BookTok sensation as soon as it was released in 2022, spending 70 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. It is the first in the “Maple Hills” series, but Grace opted for standalone novels that interconnect by place. The third book also has a hockey theme, while the second in the series is focused on camp counselors. The other two books haven’t been picked up yet, but Netflix will want to see how the first adaptation goes before committing further.

It’s become just the latest sports romance to be adapted by Netflix and other streaming platforms, with many taking the lead from the success of the Canadian series “Heated Rivalry.”