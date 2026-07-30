‘Landman’ Star Addresses Future on the Show Amid Cast Exits and Character Losses

If there’s one lesson that’s become clear to viewers of Taylor Sheridan‘s TV hits, it’s that no one is safe.

From the surprise demise of Kyle Chandler’s character in “The Mayor of Kingstown” to the passing of John Dutton himself on “Yellowstone,” fans have learned to expect the unexpected.

‘Landman’ Has Shocked Viewers

That’s certainly been the case with “Landman.” The first season introduced Jon Hamm as oil mogul Monty Miller — only to kill him off in the season finale.

And Monty hasn’t been the only character to vanish. Remember Ryder, NFL-bound boyfriend of Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph)? He was all over Season 1, but vanished without a mention when the series returned with Season 2.

James Jordan Plays Dale

Paramount James Jordan as Dale in “Landman”

In that vein, Us Weekly caught up with actor James Jordan at the premiere of the third season of “Lioness.” While Jordan is known for playing CIA operative Two Cups in that show, he’s known to “Landman” fans as amiable oilfield veteran Dale.

When Jordan was asked about his future on “Landman,” given the various cast shakeups that have already occurred, he offered a reassuring answer.

Dale Will Be Sticking Around

“No, I would not be concerned [about my future on the show],” Jordan told Us Weekly.

“I don’t know everything, but I would not be concerned,” he added.

He also referenced the upcoming start of production on the new season, which will begin in late August. “Everybody’s very excited to get back to work. It’s going to be a great time. We’re pumped to get back to the Fort Worth area and shoot Season 3,” he added.

He’d Just Seen the Script

As it happened, shortly before he made it to the “Lioness” premiere, Jordan received a copy of the script for the first episode of the new “Landman” season.

“I’ve got the Season 3 script. It was sent to me right in this phone,” he revealed.

“I will guard it with my life. But I snuck a quick peek. I really have to read it later, but it’s going to be amazing.”

Billy Bob Thornton Will Be Back

Previously, Us Weekly spoke with “Landman” star Billy Bob Thornton, who shared a similar confidence that his character wouldn’t be suffering a fatal exit anytime soon.

“I think Taylor is going to let me hang around,” Thornton said at the time, hinting that the show is planning to up the ante even further in Season 3.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” Thornton promised. “Taylor is writing as we speak. It’s going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes — just like Season 1 and Season 2 have been. Billy Bob and everybody, we’re all ready to get back to work.”

He added: “I believe we’re bringing back the same director, Stephen Kay, who I adore. So it’s going to be a great ride. We start that sometime in September and we’ll shoot that through the first quarter of next year. Then we should have it out … I don’t know when. It’s up to the powers that be, but we’re very excited to get started on that.”



















