‘6666’: Everything to Know About Delayed ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

The massive success of “Yellowstone” set the stage for series creator Taylor Sheridan to become one of the most popular and prolific TV producers in history.

In addition to the now-defunct “Yellowstone” — which ended its run in December 2024 — Sheridan has also delivered several spinoff series, including CBS procedural “Marshals,” new Paramount+ series “Dutton Ranch,” and the prequels “1883” and “1923.” Then, of course, there are Sheridan’s various series unrelated to “Yellowstone,” a lengthy list that includes “Lioness,” “The Mayor of Kingstown,” “Landman,” “The Madison” and “Tulsa King,” to highlight just a few.

However, fans have been wondering what’s going on with another “Yellowstone” spinoff: “6666,” a new drama that was announced a few years back but has yet to see the light of day.

‘6666’ is Set at the Iconic Four Sixes Ranch

When Paramount first announced “6666” back in 2021, the show’s premise was revealed. “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666,” declares the official synopsis of the show, which would be filmed in the actual 6666, a real-life working ranch with a long and storied history.

“Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing,” the synopsis continues. “The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

A ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Favorite Was Reportedly Tapped to Star

Paramount Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in ‘Yellowstone.’

When the “6666” announcement was made, there was no official word on casting.

However, fans of “Yellowstone” will recall that the fourth season ended with ranch hand and ex-criminal Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) sent to the Four Sixes for training. He wound up falling in love with the ranch, and decided to stay there — which would presumably be the setup for the spinoff.

Meanwhile, fans have also speculated that fellow ranch hand Walker (actor/musician Ryan Bingham) will be joining Jimmy at the Texas ranch.

Taylor Sheridan Owns the Real-Life Four Sixes Ranch

The Four Sixes Ranch was founded in 1870 by oilman and rancher Samuel Burnett. Spread across more than 256,000 acres spanning four Texas counties, the ranch was passed down to generation after generation until ultimately winding up under the ownership of Burnett’s descendent Anne Windfohr Marion.

In 2020, Marion put the ranch on the market; the following year, Sheridan and a group of investors purchased the ranch. As the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported at the time, Sheridan’s group shelled out a whopping $320 million to become the Four Sixes’ new owners.

As Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic Texas ranch had actually been his inspiration for “Yellowstone.” “I grew up in the shadow of the Four Sixes,” Sheridan said. “To just get one of their horses was a status symbol, because they’re so well trained. This was the ranch I based [the show’s] scope and operation on, because it didn’t exist in Montana. Most ranches there had already been carved up. They’d already lost it.”

After that initial announcement, there was little news about “6666” until 2023, when Sheridan discussed the series in an inteview with The Hollywood Reporter.

At that time, Sheridan revealed that the show was in a holding pattern. “That [show], for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here,” he explained at the time. “You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient.”

Taylor Sheridan Doesn’t View His ‘Yellowstone’-Inspired Series as Spinoffs

Back in 2022, Sheridan was discussing his “Yellowstone” prequels with Deadline, and insisted that even though they’re related to the original, he still sees them as separate entities unto themselves.

“I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots,” he explained. “My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen ‘1883’ or ‘Yellowstone,’ and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer.”

When Can Fans Expect the Arrival of ‘6666’?

Sheridan has offered no recent updates about the status of “6666.” For the time being, the series remains on hold, and when it will actually appear remains anyone’s guess.