‘Landman’ Cast Receive Big Salary Increases Ahead of Season 3

After two hit seasons on Paramount+, “Landman” has emerged as one of television’s most-watched shows. Thanks to that success, Deadline is reporting that several stars of the Taylor Sheridan-produced drama have scored hefty salary increases for the upcoming third season.

The series, in which Billy Bob Thornton plays the all-around fixer for a Texas oil company, has been an out-of-the-box sensation for the streamer. In fact, the second season of “Landman” was the most-watched second season of any series in streaming history; peak viewership during that season topped 29.6 million viewers, a truly astonishing number.

Demi Moore Reportedly Scores the Biggest Raise

Paramount Demi Moore in a scene from ‘Landman’

According to Deadline, Demi Moore — who plays oil company boss Cami Miller — has landed the biggest pay bump. (Thornton reportedly has a his own three-year deal, separate from those of the other cast members.)

Moore’s character became an integral part of the show after the death of Cami’s husband (played by Jon Hamm). That higher visibility in the show is reflected in her hefty new salary, reported to be somewhere between $740,000 to $770,000 per episode.

Ali Larter is Reported to Have Negotiated a Hefty Salary Bump

Paramount Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter in a scene from ‘Landman.’

The outlet is also reporting that other members of the key cast have likewise received salary increases, albeit none as large as what Moore was able to command.

Ali Larter, who portrays Cami, feisty ex-wife of Thornton’s Tommy Norris, was reportedly the last actor to strike a deal. She is said to be taking more than $350,000 per episode, double her previous salary, with the raise accompanied by a talent deal.

The Rest of the ‘Landman’ Cast Have Also Received Big Raises

Getty The ‘Landman’ cast attending a premiere event

In addition to Moore and Larter, other stars of the show have likewise been given raises. Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph — who play Tommy’s grown children, Cooper and Ainsley — will now be raking in a salary estimated at being being $130,000 to $180,000 per episode. This, Deadline notes, more than doubling their original salaries.

Paulina Chavez, Mark Collie, James Jordan and “When Calls the Heart” alum Kayla Wallace are making less than that, but have all received “big percentage raises” for Season 3. Deadline reached out to the studio and the reps of the individual actors; all have declined to comment.

Taylor Sheridan Used Demi Moore’s Cami to ‘Rage-Bait’ Critics

Getty

“Landman” creator Taylor Sheridan recently appeared on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” During that conversation, he discussed that his plan had always been for Moore to play a minor role in Season 1 and then a major one in Season 2. When he was criticized for Moore’s minimal presence in the first season, he fully expected it.

“When I met with Demi, I told her, ‘You’re gonna be an extra in this show for seven episodes. You’re an extra. The critics are gonna come after me. I’m underutilizing this, I can’t write for women, all this nonsense. Then I’m gonna kill your husband and you’re gonna have to run the oil company,’” Sheridan explained, as reported by Esquire.

“The critics and me — I don’t care what they think, and it annoys the s*** out of them that I don’t care,” Sheridan added. “I’ll be the first to tell you that there are things that I do that rage-bait them a bit, and this is one of them.”

When Will ‘Landman’ Season 3 Premiere?

Production on the third season of “Landman” was delayed, and is set to begin in Forth Worth, Texas in late August. Given that timeline, it’s likely that the new season won’t arrive until sometime in 2027.