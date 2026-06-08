‘Landman’ Star Billy Bob Thornton Addresses Tommy’s Fate Ahead of Season 3

Fans worried about Tommy Norris after the dramatic season 2 finale of “Landman,” but Billy Bob Thornton doesn’t appear concerned about his character’s future.

While attending the Newport Beach TV Fest sponsored by Visit Newport Beach on June 6, Thornton offered a reassuring update about what’s ahead for Tommy and reflected on working with series creator Taylor Sheridan.

The actor also shared new details about season 3, including where filming will take place and why even the cast doesn’t always know what’s coming next.

Billy Bob Thornton Addresses Tommy’s Future on ‘Landman’

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Season 2 left Tommy facing several major challenges.

After taking on a larger role at M-Tex following Monty’s exit in season 1, Tommy eventually found himself pushed out of the company by Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore. He later launched CTT Oil alongside several trusted allies, setting the stage for another major chapter in the series.

With Tommy once again navigating the dangerous world of the oil business, some viewers have wondered whether the character could face a fate similar to other major figures on the show.

Thornton, however, doesn’t believe that will happen anytime soon.

“I think [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is going to let me hang around,” Thornton told Us Weekly.

The comment comes after season 1 delivered one of the show’s biggest surprises when Jon Hamm’s character, Monty, was written out of the story after suffering multiple strokes.

While Tommy appears safe for now, many storylines remain unresolved heading into season 3.

‘Landman’ Cast Says Taylor Sheridan Keeps Everyone Guessing

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One reason fans spend so much time speculating about the future of “Landman” is because the cast often knows very little themselves.

Ali Larter, who plays Angela, told Us Weekly that trying to predict Sheridan’s plans is nearly impossible.

“I really can’t even assume or try to guess what Taylor is going to imagine for season 3,” Larter said.

She added that the cast’s growing familiarity with their characters has helped them settle into the series.

“One thing I know is that to be able to get this far into our story lines, we all know each other. So the characters really understand what their dynamics are.”

Larter believes Sheridan will continue building on those established relationships.

“And I think what’s nice is that it’s not the first time. So when you’re going back down, it’s not the anxiety and the nervousness. You’ll get a little bit of the jitters, but to be able to go down and just do what we love [is wonderful],” she said.

Andy Garcia echoed those thoughts.

“I’m in Taylor’s hands. I’m in it to win it. So, whatever he wants or has plans for me, I’m ready to execute,” Garcia told the outlet.

“It all starts from the writing. He’s the writer — and he’s the storyteller — and I think he writes all the characters in a very specific way.”

Billy Bob Thornton Shares Season 3 Expectations

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According to the Dallas News, Thornton confirmed that season 3 will once again film in North Texas after production was recently pushed to late August.

The actor also revealed that Sheridan remains extremely secretive about future storylines.

During season 1, cast members received all 10 scripts before filming began. Season 2 operated differently, with scripts arriving as production moved forward.

Thornton said the unpredictability is part of what makes the experience enjoyable.

“Because in real life, you don’t know what’s gonna happen next,” he said.

Even without access to all of the scripts, Thornton has developed a theory about where the story may go.

Season 1 balanced family drama, cartel activity, and dangerous oil-field situations. Season 2 shifted more toward corporate battles and family relationships.

Thornton believes season 3 could combine those approaches.

“I have a feeling that that’s what it’s gonna be,” he said. “It’s gonna be a very even combo of both of those seasons. And I promise you, no one told me that.”

The ‘Landman’ Star Continues Supporting Taylor Sheridan

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Thornton also used the opportunity to praise Sheridan’s growing television empire.

“It’s like, ‘If you have a disagreement over someone’s way or vibe or whatever it is, that’s not the point,'” Thornton said. “The point is, is he good? He writes great stuff.”

The actor argued that Sheridan’s success deserves greater recognition.

“He’s created quite an empire — and you have to respect him for that,” Thornton said. “He has the fame, he has the success, he deserves to be recognized for his work in TV shows, for sure.”

The praise comes as “Landman” continues to grow into one of Paramount+’s biggest original series. The season 2 finale attracted 15.8 million viewers during its first two days, while the show generated more than a billion streaming minutes during its run.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Landman” are currently available on Paramount+.