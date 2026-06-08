‘Moonlighting’ Star Cybill Shepherd Shares Rare Update on Relationship With Bruce Willis

For a generation of 80’s TV viewers, the crackling chemistry between Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis on “Moonlighting” defined what a will-they-or-won’t-they romance could look like on the small screen. Decades later, Shepherd says their bond has endured, and that whatever tensions once existed between them have been left in the past.

Speaking at the 2026 Race to Erase MS Gala on June 5, the actress, 76, offered a tender reflection on her former co-star to HELLO! magazine. “I took everything that I did on Moonlighting very personally, and Bruce Willis was so important to me,” she said, adding that Willis “means so much to me.”

It was a warm coda to a relationship that has spanned more than 40 years. Shepherd made her film debut in the iconic “The Last Picture Show” in 1971 before later starring in the hit 1980s drama “Moonlighting” with Willis. The series, which aired on ABC from March 1985 to May 1989, was a pioneer of the dramedy format, blending mystery and comedy through the cases of Blue Moon Investigations. Shepherd played former fashion model Maddie Hayes, while Willis broke out as wisecracking detective David Addison.

Cybill Shepherd & Bruce Willis Had Up & Down Relationship on Set of ‘Moonlighting’

Getty Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018.

The on-screen chemistry between Shepherd and Willis was undeniable — and, by Shepherd’s own account, mirrored something real. “No one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room,” she told Extra back in 2022 about Willis’s audition. “My temperature went up 10 degrees. That meant two things to me: one, I was very attracted to him, two, I would never act on it, ’cause we were both very attracted to each other.”

Behind the scenes, though, things weren’t always smooth. The pair had a complex relationship driven by scheduling conflicts and heavy workloads, and there were also persistent romance rumors. Those issues evolved into a years-long estrangement.

Happily, the story didn’t end there. Shepherd has acknowledged that she was able to mend fences with Willis before he went public with his health struggles. When Willis, now 70, stepped away from acting following his aphasia diagnosis, Shepherd’s affection was unmistakable. “I will always love Bruce,” she told Extra.

Shepherd Has Been Active in Charity Work in Recent Years

Both stars have treaded some pretty impressive paths since “Moonlighting” wrapped. Willis parlayed his breakout into one of the most bankable action careers of his generation, headlining the “Die Hard” franchise and a string of blockbusters. Shepherd, meanwhile, kept right on going, headlining her own Emmy-recognized sitcom and, more recently, touring a stage show that celebrates her storied career through song and behind-the-scenes stories.

Shepherd’s appearance at the gala was also a very personal one for the actress. Her daughter Clementine has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and Shepherd told Extra that she attended to “support everyone who has that challenge.” The event, founded by Nancy Davis, raised $1.8 million this year for MS research.

Now, more than four decades after they first lit up living rooms, Shepherd and Willis remain bound by something genuine, which could be a reminder that the best partnerships, on screen and off, have a way of standing the test of time.