Meet Venus and Serena’s Real Inner Circle: Inside Their Beautiful Family Bond and the Legacy of Their Late Sister, Yetunde

While Venus and Serena Williams take gold as the most iconic sports sibling duo in history, their real superpower is the massive, blended family supporting them behind the scenes. They grew up in a cramped Compton home where all five sisters shared a single bedroom. Because of this, the Williams-Price sisters forged an unbreakable bond. Beyond their maternal sisters, Venus and Serena also share several half-siblings through their father, Richard Williams.

Here is a look at the incredible siblings who anchor the world’s most famous tennis dynasty.

Yetunde Price: The Guardian Angel and Heart of the Family

Getty Serena Williams poses with her older sister Yetunde Price

As the oldest maternal sister, Yetunde was a registered nurse, salon owner, and personal assistant to both Venus and Serena. Though she was tragically lost in 2003, her legacy endures through the Yetunde Price Resource Center in Compton. Serena has frequently noted that Yetunde remains the true anchor of their humility. Furthermore, the center continues her work by offering holistic healing to those affected by community trauma.

Isha Price: The Legal Mind and Hollywood Producer Behind the Scenes

Getty Isha Price, Venus Williams, US actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton

A highly successful lawyer and film producer, Isha has been the steady hand guiding the business side of the Williams empire for decades. Her expertise hit the global stage when she served as an executive producer for the Oscar-winning film “King Richard.” During production, she was a daily presence on set to ensure their family history was depicted authentically. She remains one of Venus and Serena’s closest confidantes and strategists.

Lyndrea Price: The Creative Visionary Shaping the Family’s Style

Getty Lyndrea Price, Venus Williams, Oracene Price, Isha Price and Serena Williams

Lyndrea has carved her own path as a prominent fashion brand manager, custom costumer, and web designer. Her influence at the intersection of tennis and style is undeniable. She has collaborated on major fashion initiatives alongside her sisters. In addition, she is a constant source of support, often seen cheering on Venus and Serena from the player’s box during their most intense Grand Slam runs.

Richard Williams III: The Low-Profile Elder Brother

The Williams sibling circle extends further through patriarch Richard Williams. His children have taken diverse paths—some into the media spotlight and others into private, quiet lives.

Keeping a low profile, Richard III chooses to live a completely private life. This stands in sharp contrast to the high-glitz Hollywood world his step-sisters inhabit.

Chavoita LeSane: The Dedicated Businessman and Father’s Right Hand

Getty Chavoita Lesane attends “On The Line: The Richard Williams Story” premiere

A vital figure in the family, Chavoita is a paternal half-brother who has taken on the crucial role of protecting the legacy of Richard Williams. As a media producer, he helmed the 2022 documentary “On the Line: The Richard Williams Story.” When his father faced severe health challenges, Chavoita stepped up with power of attorney. He managed his daily care and legal affairs with unwavering dedication.

Meet the Rest of the Blended Williams Tree: Sabrina, Dylan, and More

Beyond these public-facing roles, the family includes a wide, blended circle:

The First Marriage Siblings: Through their father Richard’s first marriage to Betty Johnson, the family includes half-siblings Sabrina, Reluss, Reneeka, and Ronner. While they have largely lived away from the tennis world, Sabrina has occasionally shared glimpses of her own unique path.

Through their father Richard’s first marriage to Betty Johnson, the family includes half-siblings Sabrina, Reluss, Reneeka, and Ronner. While they have largely lived away from the tennis world, Sabrina has occasionally shared glimpses of her own unique path. The New Generation: The family continues to grow, including Dylan, the youngest paternal half-brother born in 2012 to Richard Williams and Lakeisha Graham.

The Ultimate Support System

Together, this extended family represents a blend of private devotion, professional achievement, and a shared history that fuels the incredible success of the Williams name. It is a story not just of tennis champions. Instead, it is the story of a family that supports its own through every challenge and triumph.