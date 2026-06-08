Meet Serena & Venus Williams’ 9 Siblings: Inside the Tennis Icons’ Close-Knit Family

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are two of the most famous sisters in sports history, but many fans don’t realize they grew up as part of a much larger family.

The tennis legends were raised alongside three older sisters and have six additional half-siblings through their father, Richard Williams. From business partnerships and film projects to unwavering support behind the scenes, the Williams siblings have played an important role in the family’s story for decades.

Venus & Serena Williams Grew Up Alongside Three Older Sisters

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Before becoming tennis champions, Venus and Serena were raised in Compton, California, by Richard Williams and Oracene Price, alongside their older sisters Yetunde Price, Lyndrea Price, and Isha Price.

The family later relocated to Florida as Venus and Serena’s tennis careers began to take off.

Speaking to The New York Times in 2007, Isha reflected on their unique upbringing.

“It wasn’t until I got to college that I realized that our lives weren’t what other people considered normal,” she said.

The sisters shared a bedroom growing up and spent much of their childhood centered around school, family, and tennis.

Venus later praised “King Richard” for accurately portraying their family dynamic.

“I think it captures the togetherness because we’re very very close,” Venus told SheKnows.

She continued, “They were holding hands on set. And that is just exactly what we do.”

The Williams Sisters Continue Working Together Today

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The Williams family’s bond extends far beyond childhood.

Lyndrea built a career in fashion and has worked closely with Venus on her activewear brand EleVen.

Isha became an attorney and producer after graduating from Georgetown University Law Center and Howard University. She later worked on “King Richard” and has helped manage branding and business projects for her sisters.

“She’s always saving my life,” Venus told The Root while discussing Isha in 2018.

“I’m grateful for her. I have three older sisters, one younger, and I have my mom. Those were the role models in my life.”

She added, “We’re a tight-knit family. We were taught that your sisters are your best friends.”

The support remains visible today. In 2024, Isha celebrated Serena’s launch of Wyn Beauty on Instagram.

“Screaming joyfully for @serenawilliams and her beauty product, @wyn!! Beyond happy and excited for you and this and so very proud of you!” she wrote.

Serena Williams Has Spoken Openly About Sister Yetunde’s Lasting Impact

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The oldest Williams sister, Yetunde, played a major role in the family and often traveled with Venus and Serena during the early years of their careers.

She worked as a personal assistant to her younger sisters while raising three children and running a hair salon.

While discussing “King Richard” on “Red Table Talk,” Serena revealed how emotional it was seeing Yetunde portrayed onscreen.

“Oh, I think I cried the whole time,” Serena said.

“Whenever she came on film, I just — personally, I just started, like I mean, even still.”

In 2016, the Williams family honored Yetunde by opening the Yetunde Price Resource Center in Compton.

“We definitely wanted to honor our sister’s memory because she was a great sister; she was our oldest sister, and, obviously, she meant a lot to us,” Serena told the Los Angeles Times.

Venus & Serena Williams Have Six Additional Half-Siblings

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Many fans are surprised to learn that Venus and Serena have six additional half-siblings through their father’s side of the family.

Before marrying Oracene, Richard Williams had five children with his first wife, Betty Johnson: Sabrina, Reneeka, Richard III, Ronner, and Reluss.

He also has sons Chavoita LeSane and Dylan Starr Williams from later relationships.

Chavoita has worked in entertainment and produced the documentary “On The Line: The Richard Williams Story,” which screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022 and earned recognition on the film festival circuit.