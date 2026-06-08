Kurt Busch Honors His Late Brother Kyle In an Emotional Tribute, ‘I Know Your Spirit Will Always Ride With Me’

The racing world was in shock when NASCAR legend Kyle Busch passed away on May 21, 2026, weeks after celebrating his 41st birthday. Richard Childress Racing immediately announced that it would retire Kyle Busch’s number, 8, and save it for his son, Brexton. Brexton Busch is an aspiring racer, walking in the footsteps of his father and uncle, Kurt Busch.

Weeks after Kyle Busch’s tragic passing, his older brother Kurt published a touching memorial. Fans found the tribute lovely, while others mentioned it brought them to tears all over again.

Kurt Busch Remembers His Younger Brother, Kyle Busch

Shortly after Kyle Busch’s passing, sources indicated he had been struggling with health issues. Later, the family confirmed he passed away from pneumonia and sepsis.

Now, his older brother, Kurt, is remembering the fallen driver. They bonded over their love for racing and shared many treasured memories.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you, everyone, for the well wishes, support, and love for my brother and our family,” Kurt Busch penned an emotional tribute on Instagram, attaching several photos of the two throughout their careers. “Finding a silver lining, I reflect back on the days Kyle and I raced anything we could get our hands on. From big wheels to competing on the biggest stages in motorsports, we were more than just fierce competitors. We pushed each other, challenged each other, and learned from each other.”

“Kyle, your passion, determination, and love for your family inspired everyone who knew you,” the driver continued. “No trophy, championship, or accomplishment could ever measure the impact you had on my life and on so many others.”

“I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the brotherhood we shared. My heart is broken, but I know your spirit will always ride with me. Rest easy, little brother,” Kurt Busch concluded.

Fans React to the Heartfelt Tribute

Kyle Busch was one of the most beloved drivers in the industry. Fans flooded the comments on Kurt Busch’s post to express their sympathies during the family’s challenging time.

“Seeing that ‘little brother’ at the end just made the tears start flowing again… I can’t believe this is the timeline we’re in…” one Instagram follower wrote.

“So so so sorry for your loss @kurtbusch Kyle was a giant amongst men. He’s exactly what the sport needed for the last twenty years. We are still shocked and saddened with his loss,” another added.

“Been thinking about you a lot, Kurt. I’m an older brother too and I can’t imagine the grief you’ve gone through. Keeping you in my prayers ❤️” a fan vulnerably shared.

Many simply left heart emojis for the Busch family.

Samantha Busch Honors Her Late Husband

Recently, Samantha Busch also thanked the public for their love and kindness in the wake of the tragedy. She posted an Instagram tribute of her own this week.

“We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful,” Samantha concluded the post.

Our hearts go out to the entire Busch family during this difficult time.