Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Kids Make Rare Appearance in Colorado Summer Vacation Video

Chip and Joanna Gaines are spending quality time together as a family at their beautiful Colorado house. The former HGTV stars shared a look at their mountain stay, with Joanna noting that the trip made her “mama’s heart so happy.”

Joanna Gaines Shares a Look at Colorado Summer Vacation With the Kids

On August 2, Joanna took to Instagram to share a look at some of the highlights of their recent stay at their Colorado mountain house.

“A few days in the mountains with the whole fam, makes this mama’s heart so happy,” she wrote in the caption.

Joanna added, “Fishing, chopping down dead trees, making forts for the 🐿️ , crunchy french toast, rodeo, bikes, and family hikes. ❤️”

Fans flooded the comments section to share how much they love seeing Chip, Joanna, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew enjoying this scenic place together.

“So wonderful! Take as many of those times as you can get,” one fan wrote. “Kids grow & change so darn fast. That is one top notch fort the kids built! Way to go!”

Another fan gushed, “That little fort Crew built 🥺💙 … oh my heart.”

“Colorado is fantastic for this hot time of the year! Love it here … enjoy!” another fan noted.

“A few days in the mountains does everyone good!! 🙌❤️ Love this for your family!! 🏔️🥰,” one fan commented.

Others noted, “Time to enjoy those moments being together,” “Beautiful! Thanks for sharing your special family moments,” and “Beautiful! What a dreamy life you two created for yourselves!”

“Thanks for sharing your wholesome family traditions and journeys! Looks like so much fun!” another fan wrote.

Chip Gaines Shared Hope of Creating Family Memories at the Colorado Mountain Home

Chip and Joanna shared the process of renovating the Colorado vacation home on the HGTV series “Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House.”

In a clip from the show, Chip held back tears as he shared his vision of creating family memories at the house.

“I can see this being a really special addition to our family,” he said. “I mean, when you think about memories and time spent with your family, it feels like there’s going to be some special Gaines moments that occur on this property.”

He added, “And for Jo and I, we hope to facilitate a situation like that. You know?”

The family spent their spring break vacation together at the home as well.

On March 14, Joanna took to Instagram to share a video of their spring getaway with the kids.

“Spring break ’26,” she wrote in the caption, checking off the activities they enjoyed during the week: “Card games for days,” “Skiing,” “Bowling,” “Fishing,” and “Campfire-ing.”

Joanna added, “My oldest surprised me so all five of my babies were there 🤗😍🥹.”

One fan shared that they hope to see more glimpses of the Gaines family enjoying this special home.

“Beautiful! Please don’t stop showing us all the different seasons you all get to enjoy in your home built for peace, relaxation and family time,” they wrote in the comments section.