What Premieres on TV This Week? The New Releases for August 3-9, 2026

The first full week of August is bringing a busy lineup of new TV premieres, especially for streaming fans. While Monday and Tuesday are quiet, the second half of the week quickly fills up with dramas, documentaries, animation, reality TV, and true crime series across several networks and streaming platforms.

Yep, Wednesday through Friday are especially packed this week. It seems like nearly every major streamer has at least one new release arriving, while cable networks are rolling out several original series of their own. We’re talking Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Discovery, TLC, and more. Honestly, if the watchlist has been getting a little shorter lately, this week’s premieres should have no trouble filling it back up.

Most of this week’s premieres arrive during the second half of the week, giving viewers plenty of fresh options heading into the weekend.

Canva What to Watch Promo

Monday, August 3, 2026 & Tuesday, August 4, 2026

A slower start to the week isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Let’s be real, it gives everyone a chance to catch up on recent releases before the schedule gets much busier. And Wednesday’s lineup feels even bigger once the new releases begin arriving.

No new TV premieres are scheduled.

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday is easily the busiest day of the week. Honestly, there’s a little bit of everything, from science fiction and coming-of-age drama to true crime and investigative documentaries. It seems like viewers shouldn’t have much trouble finding something new to check out.

“ Sterling Point ” premieres at 2:00am ET on Prime Video.

” premieres at 2:00am ET on Prime Video. “ Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi ” premieres at 2:00am ET on Disney+/Hulu.

” premieres at 2:00am ET on Disney+/Hulu. “ The Shards ” premieres at 8:00pm ET on Hulu.

” premieres at 8:00pm ET on Hulu. “How to Catch a Dirtbag” premieres at 9:00pm ET on Discovery.

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday keeps the momentum going with two documentary-focused premieres. Yep, true crime fans have another busy day ahead, will you dive into the crazy story of wildlife trafficking or one of America’s most infamous prison escapes?

“ Monsters of God ” (2026) premieres at 2:00am ET on Hulu.

” (2026) premieres at 2:00am ET on Hulu. “Escape from Alcatraz” premieres at 7:00pm ET on Discovery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZe4bsLPrWE

Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday brings another full slate of premieres. Netflix debuts both the animated comedy “Alley Cats” with Ricky Gervais leading an all-star cast and the K-drama “Our Sticky Love.” Cable viewers can check out a new relationship-focused reality series and a crime drama starring Tracy Spiridakos. Let’s be real, there are plenty of different genres represented before the weekend even begins.

“ Alley Cats ” and “ Our Sticky Love ” both premiere at 2:00am ET on Netflix.

” and “ ” both premiere at 2:00am ET on Netflix. “ Age Inappropriate ” premieres at 8:00pm ET on WE tv.

” premieres at 8:00pm ET on WE tv. “Anna Pigeon” premieres at 9:00pm ET on USA Network.

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday offers another opportunity to catch up on everything released throughout the week before Sunday’s final premieres arrive.

No new TV premieres are scheduled.

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday wraps up the week with two very different premieres. Prime Video teams Bear Grylls with the cast of “The Chosen” for a wilderness adventure series, while TLC debuts a new reality show following six suburban couples balancing family life with secret careers creating adult content.

“ The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls ” premieres at 2:00am ET on Prime Video.

” premieres at 2:00am ET on Prime Video. “Double Lives of Suburban Wives” premieres at 9:00pm ET on TLC.

There’s Plenty to Watch This Week

The second half of the week definitely does the heavy lifting, but it seems like that’s what makes this schedule so fun. Whether the plan is diving into a new drama like “The Shards,” catching up on the latest “Star Wars” animated series, or checking out one of the week’s many documentary premieres, there are plenty of fresh options to choose from.

Honestly, the variety stands out more than anything else. We’ve got animation, documentaries, true crime, reality TV, sci-fi, and scripted dramas all represented over just a few days. That’s the kind of lineup that makes it easy to discover something new, even if it wasn’t originally on the watchlist.