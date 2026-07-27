First Trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Previews Grueling Crucifixion: ‘The Hour Has Come’

“The Chosen” has become one of the biggest television success stories in modern history, detailing the story of Jesus Christ.

Created by Dallas Jenkins, the series was initially crowdfunded, and streamed via the small subscription service VidAngel. Jenkins’ decision to stream the series for free while people were housebound during the pandemic proved to be a genius move, delivering millions of viewers and making the show a massive hit.

The Crucifixion is Coming

With the sixth season heading to Amazon’s Prime Video in the fall, produced by Jenkins’ 5&2 production company.

Per 5&2, the upcoming season will take viewers inside “the most consequential day in human history” as the series chronicles the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus, and a new trailer has just been unveiled indicating that Jenkins will pull no punches in how the crucifixion is depicted.

“The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead,” states the season’s synopsis.

“Season six captures the historic events of Jesus’ final day through the lives of those who love Him — and those who condemn Him,” the synopsis continues,

“Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross,” the synopsis concludes.

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‘Not Family-Friendly’

“The Chosen” has proven to be a paragon of family viewing, a series that parents watch with their children.

However, in an interview with Crosswalk Headlines, Jenkins admitted that the upcoming season and its depiction of the crucifixion may be too intense for children.

According to Jenkins, “it’s not family-friendly. I don’t think the crucifixion was. I don’t think we’d be doing an authentic betrayal if we tried to clean it up.”

He added: “At the same time, we have different tools in our toolbox than what Mel Gibson had [when filming ‘The Passion of the Christ’]. We’ve had five seasons of emotional connection, and so when you get to the crucifixion, I don’t need to do a lot of physicality and violence to get the point across. So we’ll still do some of that, but it won’t be quite as explicit as Mel’s.”

A Companion Single

The Hollywood Reporter reports that some new music will be accompanying the upcoming season of “The Chosen.”

Singer/songwriter Tyler Hubbard — best known from hit country group Florida Georgia Line — has written a new song inspired by the series, titled “All I Need Is You.”

That track will be the lead single for an upcoming album of original music that Jenkins describes as being “inspired by ‘The Chosen,'” set to be released in October.

“My wife, my three kids and I have a nightly ritual of watching ‘The Chosen,'” Hubbard said in a statement. “We really got into it! It’s a show that I love and am connected to, so I was really excited to personally be a part of the show and part of the music.”

When Will Season 6 of ‘The Chosen’ Arrive

The sixth season of “The Chosen will premiere November 15 on Prime Video, with the simultaneous release of the season’s first three episodes .

The remainder of the season will roll out with a new episode each week through to December 6.

That, however, is not the finale; the season will conclude with a feature film that will be be released in theaters on March 12, 2027.

