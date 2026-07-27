Will Kemp, Torrey DeVitto and a Magical Bottle of Wine Highlight Sparkling Trailer for Hallmark’s ‘Toast to Italy’

Hallmark Channel has been bringing viewers into yuletide mode throughout the month of July with its annual Christmas in July programming event.

With August on the horizon, Hallmark will be backing away from Christmas movies until the debut of its always-anticipated Countdown to Christmas later in the year.

In the meantime, Hallmark is serving up some delightful rom-coms set in some exotic locales, beginning with “Toast to Italy.”

A Wine Like No Other

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In “Toast to Italy,” Torrey DeVitto stars as Jenny, whose sister is about to be married at a destination wedding in Italy. She’s been tasked with sourcing a very special bottle of vino — the famous “Love Wine,” legendary for ensuring happy marriages.

While on her mission, Jenny winds up bumping into Arrigo (played by Will Kemp). As luck would have it, Arrigo also happens to be searching for that very same wine.

Together, they embark on an adventure that also brings them into an unexpected romance.

‘So Much Fun’

Prior to the trailer’s release, Kemp took to post to promote the upcoming film, revealing he had a blast working with his co-star.

“Had so much fun working with @torreydevitto on A Toast of Italy – premiering August 1st 8/7c @hallmarkchannel and next day on @hallmarkplus,” he wrote. “Be sure to join us for the adventure ! 🍷🇮🇹”

Hallmark-Style Recognition

Both DeVitto and Kemp are Hallmark Channel regulars, with each amassing several Hallmark movies under their respective belts.

There’s no denying that both actors have become familiar faces to fans. Thanks to that exposure, Kemp is often recognized by Hallmarkies.

On the flip side, he can also recall the somewhat surreal experience of literally being next to someone who’s watching one of his movies — with that person having no clue that he’s right there.

“[It’s happened] lots of [times],” he recalled during a recent interview with CinemaBlend.

“The airplane is the best one,” added Kemp. “When you’re sitting right next to someone who’s literally watching you on screen and you’re just gently moving, and they’re like, ‘Who’s this weirdo next to me?’ They don’t recognize you at all.”

A ‘Light-Hearted’ Experiece

For DeVitto, entering the light and romantic world of Hallmark was just what the doctor ordered after several seasons of starring in gritty NBC medical drama “Chicago Med.”

In her own separate interview with CinemaBlend, she recalled her entry into the Hallmark universe, and how much she enjoys working on Hallmark Channel productions — the holiday-themed movies, in particular.

“You know, there’s something about the Christmas movies that are so light-hearted,” DeVitto explained.

“I think that was part of the reasons I started doing the Christmas movies while I was on ‘Chicago Med,’ because over my hiatus, I just wanted to do something light, because I feel like especially [her character] Natalie was always going through something traumatic.”

When Does ‘A Toast to Italy’ Premiere

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Fans can look for “A Toast to Italy” to debut on Saturday, August 1 on Hallmark Channel, available to be streamed the following day via Hallmark+.