See Photos & Get Details About Hallmark’s New ‘Toast to Italy’ Movie — Stars, Synopsis, Premiere Date and More

While Hallmark fans get ready to watch Lacey Chabert in “Paris is Always a Good Idea,” they’ll also want to mark off a spot on their calendars for the premiere of “Toast to Italy.”

That’s right, it’s a European-filled summer for viewers who adore a little adventure and a lot of romance, which is surely why you’ll want to dig into all of the delightful details when it comes to “Toast to Italy” — including the stars, synopsis, premiere date and more — and see photos from the upcoming story!

‘Toast to Italy’ Involves Travel, a Wedding and ‘Love Wine’

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Will Kemp, “Toast to Italy” tells the story of Jenny, who “travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister’s wedding,” according to Hallmark. While there, “[s]he meets Arrigo, also looking for the famous ‘Love Wine,’ and together their search leads to a love of their own.”

Premiere Date: Saturday, August 1, 8/7c

Streaming: Next Day on Hallmark+

Check out photos from the movie here:

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Where to Watch Torrey & Will Before ‘Toast to Italy’ Premieres

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Before you’re able to indulge in “Toast to Italy” at the beginning of August, you can stir up your excitement even more than it already has been by watching Torrey and Will in other shows and movies, including various Hallmark stories.

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

Torrey has appeared in plenty of film and TV roles, including the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original “Rip in Time,” with Niall Matter.

Beyond that, Torrey “may be best known for her role in The CW television series ‘Vampire Diaries’ as Meredith Fell, as well as her popular recurring role as Melissa on ABC Family’s hit show, ‘Pretty Little Liars,'” Hallmark notes.

She can also be seen in roles on “Army Wives” and “One Tree Hill,” as well as in smaller parts on “Scrubs,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “CSI: Miami,” “Castle,” “The King of Queens,” “Drake & Josh” and “Jack & Bobby.”

Hallmark Hallmark’s Toast to Italy

As for Will, “on film he appeared in ‘Van Helsing,’ alongside Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale, and in ‘Mindhunters,’ alongside Val Kilmer and Christian Slater,” Hallmark tells fans. “His TV series credits include ‘90210,’ ‘Nikita,’ ‘New Tricks,’ and more recently ‘Spinning Out,’ ‘Doom Patrol,’ ‘Code Black,’ ‘Reign’ and ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.'”

Will also “starred opposite Lacey Chabert in ‘Christmas Waltz’ and ‘Love, Romance & Chocolate,'” Hallmark mentions, while adding that “[h]is most recent starring role for the network was in ‘A Not So Royal Christmas’ and he previously starred in ‘Jolly Good Christmas’ and ‘The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango.'”

On top of that, Hallmark points out that Will’s additional credits include the channel’s original movie “‘Royal Matchmaker,’ ‘Unveiled,’ ‘Petals on the Wind,’ ‘Christopher and His Kind,’ ‘Peter and the Wolf,’ ‘The Soldier’s Tale,’ ‘HR,’ ‘Non-Stop,’ ‘Kristin’s Christmas Past,’ ‘Grace’ and the miniseries ‘The Great Fire,’ as well as ‘The Prisoner.'”