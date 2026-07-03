Maren Morris Admits It’s Been Tough Finding A Wedding for Taylor Swift: ‘Like, What Do You Get?’

Maren Morris and Taylor Swift have been good friends ever since meeting during the latter’s 2018 Reputation tour.

As a result, it’s been reported that Morris is among the guests who’ll be watching Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3. However, the “My Church” singer has revealed that coming up with a wedding gift has been no mean feat.

Maren Morris Struggled with Finding a Wedding Gift

As a wedding guest, Maren has opened up about a conundrum she’s facing that’s very specific to Swift: what kind of wedding gift go you get for a billionaire pop star who lacks for nothing?

On Friday, the same day of the rumored wedding, Morris dropped by the NYC studios of NBC’s “Today,” where she was interviewed by host Craig Melvin. When Melvin told her about a recent Variety report claiming she was among the wedding guests, he asked her what she’d gotten for the couple as a wedding gift.

Morris admitted that she was flummoxed. “I don’t know. Like, what do you get?” Morris quipped, as reported by People, neither confirming nor denying she’d be attending the nuptials. “That’d be a hard person to buy for.”

Maren Morris is ‘Excited’ to See Taylor Swift Get Hitched

She did, however, gush about how excited she was to see her friend tie the knot with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“This is such an incredible thing,” Morris said of the wedding. “I think she has such a close tie to New York, and, yeah, I’m so excited for them to celebrate their love. It’s so cool.”

Swift Invited Morris to Perform with Her During the Reputation Tour

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During a 2023 appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Morris opened up about her friendship with Swift.

“We met, I think, it was on her Reputation tour,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“She was kind enough to ask me to come out and sing my song ‘The Middle’ with her. We were in Arlington, Texas at the Cowboys stadium — which is where I’m from — so she was nice enough to, like, give me that date.

Swift and Morris Became Fast Friends

According to Morris, the two quickly struck up a friendship, with Swift remaining a booster of her music career.

“So we met then, and she’s been so supportive of me and my career over the years,” Morris added. “I mean, we’re also the same age, but looking up to her since I was a teenager and watching her navigate her country music to pop career so gracefully and just the way she treats her fans is just so kind and generous. She’s setting a high bar … Yeah, she’s the best.”

A Star-Studden Wedding Celebration

If Morris does indeed attend the rumored wedding, she’ll be joining an esteemed group of 1,000 A-list guests. As a source — identified as a “show business power player” — wryly observed when speaking with Variety, “A 1,000-person wedding isn’t a guest list, it’s a Rolodex.”

In addition to Morris, the many stars rumored to attend Steven Spielberg, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Ice Spice, Anya Taylor-Joy, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Phoebe Dynevor, Ellen Pompeo and Mariska Hargitay, among others.