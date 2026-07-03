Donna Kelce on a ‘Need to Know Basis’ for Taylor and Travis’ MSG Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have pulled out all the stops to keep details of their Madison Square Garden wedding under wraps. Apparently, that also includes keeping mother of the groom Donna Kelce on a need-to-know basis along with other guests.

Keeping Details Tight Includes Close Family

Earlier this year, Donna Kelce was questioned relentlessly for details about the iconic couple’s marriage. She joked that she “didn’t have to sign an NDA” because the couple trusted her to keep a secret. Even still, the football star’s mother has been kept in the dark about wedding details.

When reporters have pressed her about the wedding, Donna Kelce has consistently deflected with warmth rather than irritation. At one point, she simply said how happy she is for the couple and left it at that.

“They actually haven’t told Donna very much, she is just going with the flow. They’re letting her know where she needs to be and when she needs to be there. They have a driver for her,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“That’s how it is with everybody, even the people really close to them. When they get to where they need to be, they’re told where they’re going next,” the source continued.

The insider explained that Donna Kelce enjoys the mystery. “It’s not a stress. Travis told her what type of clothes she’d need and basically everything is going to be easy for her. She’s very excited to experience it as it happens, with some mystery along the way.”

It appears that while some mothers in law would be offended or perceive it as a snub, Donna Kelce is enjoying the ride. Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie, are other close family members who have arrived in New York for the wedding. They, too, have been quiet on details about the fete.

What Did Guests Know About the Wedding?

Guests were left in the dark about the exact venue of the wedding on their invitations, according to The Mirror. No one received an exact location or time. Guests were told to be in New York on July 2 and 3, but no other information was provided.

Also, the invitations guests received were all individually watermarked with guests’ names. This was done to ensure no details leaked ahead of time, including the invitees. Additionally, it would allow the couple to identify who leaked details to the press.

The year-defining event is set to include over 1,000 people, from A-list stars to hometown friends and family. Stars have been seen in transit to and from Madison Square Garden for the event’s multi-day activities and exclusive events.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted in the evening on July 2 on their way to attend the rehearsal dinner. Other stars, including Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, and several other celebrity couples were said to be in attendance.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden on the afternoon of July 3.