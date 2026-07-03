Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper Attend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Rehearsal Dinner at MSG

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper enjoyed a glamorous date night at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden. The rehearsal dinner took place on Thursday evening at the Garden, which has been transformed for the star-studded event.

Cooper was seen wearing a traditional black suit and sunglasses as he joined Hadid in a grey SUV.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Seen Together Before Taylor’s Wedding

Hadid is rumored to be among Swift’s bridesmaids for the ceremony that takes place in the afternoon of July 3.

The supermodel has been friends with Swift and the couple for years. Additionally, she has publicly praised Swift several times. “When you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that, I think that’s when you start to find the friends that you really connect with, because you’re both working towards manifesting those really special moments,” Hadid told InStyle in 2023.

Hadid traveled by car and picked up Cooper on the way to the event. The pair also traveled with stylist Ashley Avignone, who is close friends with Swift. Avignone has been friends with Swift for about 17 years.

Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, was also seen arriving in New York City on Thursday. She looked very excited to join the festivities despite the heat dome that has settled over the east coast.

The multi-day event has taken over Madison Square Garden and the surrounding areas of the city. Red curtains were seen going up at the iconic venue.

More Details on the Big Event

The guest list for the dinner was very exclusive, only totaling about 100 guests. Hadid and Cooper are among the couple’s inner circle. The reception on July 3 is supposed to boast a much larger list of around 1,000 guests to celebrate the pair’s love story.

Publicist Tree Paine, Jack Antonoff and his sister, Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson, sports reporter Erin Andrews and her husband, and former NHL player Jarret Stoll are said to have been in attendance of the rehearsal dinner.

It is rumored that the iconic songwriter and Kansas City Chiefs player have already tied the knot and will hold their celebration on Friday with the public. Though speculation suggests that they are already legally married, the celebration is still one for the history books. The power couple, despite their high public profile, are consistently shrouded in mystery. The Madison Square Garden event serves as the way they share their life with the public while still retaining some memories for themselves.

The iconic couple have also made the Garden their own. According to reports, the venue has been “completely transformed.” More details from close sources say the wedding is garden party themed, with a large castle and a stage. Although some sources claim otherwise, they have confirmed that there is grass, carpets, and canopies in the iconic New York City venue.