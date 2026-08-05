Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Quietly Tied the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony: REPORT

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid may have quietly taken their relationship to the next level. A new report claims the actor and model recently married in a private ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Getty Gigi Hadid Bradley Cooper relationship

Neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed the reported marriage, but the buzz strongly suggests that the two have quietly made it official — in an intimate setting.

Report Claims Couple Chose an Intimate Wedding

Journalist Rob Shuter reported in the Wednesday, August 5, edition of his Naughty But Nice Substack that Cooper, 51, and Hadid, 31, had privately tied the knot.

A source claimed the couple deliberately kept the ceremony small, inviting only the people closest to them.

“Bradley and Gigi wanted a marriage, not a media event,” the source said. “No helicopters, no drones, no celebrity guest list. They wanted the day to belong to them — not the headlines.”

Getty Gigi Hadid Gives Rare Glimpse Into Bradley Cooper Romance

The insider claimed the couple never intended to make a public announcement. Instead, their new wedding bands were reportedly meant to reveal that the ceremony had already happened quietly.

Boucheron Wedding Bands Fuel Marriage Speculation

Cooper and Hadid set off a fresh wave of marriage rumors when they were photographed holding hands in Paris on Monday, August 3. Both appeared to be wearing gold bands on their left ring fingers.

People confirmed on Tuesday, August 4, that the rings are wedding bands made by French luxury jewelry house Boucheron.

Hadid wore the brand’s Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, while Cooper wore its Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band. See the photos here. The jewelry added weight to the speculation, but it did not confirm that the couple had exchanged vows. So far, Cooper and Hadid have remained silent about the status of their relationship.

Pair Reportedly Wanted the ‘Opposite’ Of Taylor Swift’s Wedding

The reported ceremony came shortly after Cooper and Hadid attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

The star-studded celebration attracted enormous attention, but a second source claimed it only strengthened Cooper and Hadid’s desire for something private.

“Watching Taylor’s wedding only confirmed they’d made the right decision,” the insider said. “They admire Taylor, but they wanted the complete opposite. Their perfect wedding was the one nobody even knew had happened.”

Rather than stage another major celebrity event, the pair reportedly celebrated with a small circle of loved ones away from cameras and crowds.

Cooper and Hadid Have Kept Their Romance Private

Getty Bradley Cooper Gigi Hadid

Cooper and Hadid were first romantically linked in October 2023 after they were spotted leaving a New York City restaurant together.

They kept their relationship largely out of public view before Hadid made their romance Instagram official in May 2025.

The Guest in Residence founder shares daughter Khai, 5, with former partner Zayn Malik. The “A Star Is Born” actor shares daughter Lea, 9, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

A third source said the couple’s quiet approach is unlikely to change, even if the marriage report is true. “Don’t expect a wedding album or an official announcement,” the source said.

“Privacy wasn’t a compromise — it was the plan from the very beginning.”

For now, their reported marriage remains unconfirmed.

Their matching wedding bands, however, have left fans wondering whether Hollywood’s latest wedding happened without anyone knowing.