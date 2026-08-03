Did Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Secretly Get Married? New Rings Spark Buzz

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have fans wondering whether they’ve already taken the next step in their relationship.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 51, and the supermodel, 31, sparked fresh marriage speculation after they were photographed walking together in Paris on Monday while each wearing a thin band on their left ring finger.

The photos quickly set social media abuzz, with many fans questioning whether the notoriously private couple quietly tied the knot.

Fans can’t Get Enough of the Pics

While neither Cooper nor Hadid has addressed the speculation, the matching rings were enough to send fans into detective mode.

“Wow! Congrats if they are married. If not, I’m sure it’s coming! They’ve been together for quite a while, so either way, good for them. It’s definitely the summer of love!” one fan wrote online.

Another simply commented, “I love it.”

“Omg!! Love!” another added.

Others focused on the couple’s chemistry rather than the jewelry.

“Good for them! They deserve a great love,” one person wrote.

“They look so good together. And also and more importantly happy,” another fan shared.

A separate commenter added, “This is chiccecc.”

The Paris outing comes just weeks after the pair made another rare public appearance together.

In July, Cooper and Hadid attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, where they were spotted celebrating alongside other celebrity guests.

Hadid also recently gave fans another glimpse into their relationship.

On July 10, the model shared an Instagram carousel highlighting moments from her summer. Among the photos was a subtle mirror selfie featuring a man who appeared to be Cooper.

The snapshot showed Hadid leaning against what looked to be Cooper’s shoulder while snapping a photo in a mirror as the actor faced away from the camera.

She captioned the post, “joy+jetlag.”

The Couple Is Incredibly Private

Although the pair have been romantically linked since 2023, they have consistently kept their relationship out of the spotlight, rarely posting about one another on social media.

Hadid made their romance Instagram official in May 2025 when she shared a photo of herself kissing Cooper during her 30th birthday celebration.

The couple has also spoken sparingly about their relationship.

In a March 2025 interview with Vogue, Hadid described her romance as “very romantic and happy.”

“Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she said.

“And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve. And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

Both stars also understand the demands of parenthood. Hadid shares daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares daughter Lea De Seine, 9, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Despite the excitement surrounding the matching rings, neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed an engagement or marriage.

For now, the jewelry remains just another clue fueling fan speculation, leaving many wondering whether wedding bells have already rung—or if the couple simply enjoys keeping everyone guessing.