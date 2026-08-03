Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognizable As She Transforms for First-Ever Film

Billie Eilish has left her mark on the music industry, but can she do the same in the entertainment industry? Fans are about to find out as she sets her sights on Hollywood for the upcoming film, “The Bell Jar.” A first look at Eilish will have many fans doing a double-take because she looks completely unrecognizable.

Billie Eilish Transforms for Her New Role

The film is director and writer Sarah Polley’s adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s work and will star Eilish as Esther Greenwood. The only other star to be confirmed for the project is Carey Mulligan as Mrs. Greenwood, Variety reports. While other cast members have been rumored, no further information about the film is currently available. However, a first look at the “No Time To Die” singer’s character was shared on Instagram by DeuxMoi on Monday, August 3.

“DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE …Billie Eilish on the Toronto set of her feature film debut, “The Bell Jar,” the caption reads.

The photo shows Eilish with long reddish-brown hair styled in a side parting. She has red lipstick and is wearing a fitted blouse and skirt. She looks completely different from how most fans recognize her, with her daring, oversized outfits and green hair. Fans remarked on the difference in Eilish’s appearance in the post’s comment section. “She is gorgeous,” a comment reads. “Wow wow wow,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Omg I walked by this set yesterday and asked what they were shooting, and they lied and said ‘just a commercial’ LOL,” “A mix between Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Christina Ricci,” “Ooh, that look suits her so well, she looks beautiful,” and “Exactly how I pictured the character in the book. Casting 10/10.”

Billie Eilish Reveals Acting Dream

Getty Billie Eilish at the “Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D” premiere in May, 2026

Eilish, the daughter of actors Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, is excited to hone her own craft. In an interview with Variety in January 2024, she said, “I like it.” In an interview with Vogue in October 2024, she echoed these sentiments: “I really secretly love it,” she said of acting.

“The Bell Jar” will be her first film, but the musician previously appeared in an episode of Prime Video’s series, “Swarm,” in 2023. In another interview with Variety in June 2023, the musician discussed her role in the series and how it came about. “I was on some management call, and I remember being told, ‘There’s this show, but it’s during a period of time where you’re not available. It’s a pass,”’ she said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what the (expletive) are you talking about? This is my dream!”’

As her star shone brighter as a pop star, she moved away from acting. “I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna do this anymore.’ I did, but it’s always been a deep thing that I’ve been reluctant to talk about because I thought I was really bad,” she said of acting.

But what can fans expect from her new role? “Originally published in 1963, the semi-autobiographical work charts a young woman’s descent into mental illness and the burden of societal pressures,” Deadline reports of Plath’s novel. “The book paralleled Plath’s own experiences with depression.”

Eilish also made a special cameo in “Survivor: 50.”