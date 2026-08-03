Musician & Long-Time Prince Collaborator Passes at 78 — Tributes Pour In

A musician, producer, engineer, and songwriter known best for his longstanding working relationship with the iconic Prince has sadly passed away at the age of 78.

David Bruce Rivkin — known professionally as David Z — died in hospital in Burbank, California on Sunday, August 2 (per The Minnesota Star Tribune). His younger brother, Bobby Z — former drummer in Prince’s band the Revolution — told the publication that David died of complications from an infection.

The talented star was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and became synonymous with the area. The Minnesota Star Tribune described him as the architect of “Minneapolis Sound.”

While his work with Prince was what many people knew him for, David Z had an extensive body of work. It went far beyond that iconic collaboration.

David Z’s Back Catalog of Work Was Extensive

Per Stereogum, David Z began his music career in the 1960s. He played guitar on singles by local Minnesota-based groups like the Chancellors and the High Spirits.

He met Prince — who was, of course, also a Minneapolis native — when he was still a teenager. In 1976, he helped the future superstar record the demo that made Warner Bros. sign him. He went on to do engineering work on several Prince records. They included the iconic 1984 track “Purple Rain,” and he even played some instruments on the 1986 hit “Kiss.” He also helped to arrange the latter.

Other stars he worked with in various capacities include the likes of Etta James, Billy Idol, Kid Creole and the Coconuts, Fine Young Cannibals, Jimmy Thackery, A-ha, Jermaine Jackson, Paul Shaffer, BoDeans, Buddy Guy, Neneh Cherry, and Lipps Inc.

David Z’s music has also been heard on television and in movies. The likes of “Cold Case,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” and “A Goofy Movie” have all featured his records.

When news of David Z’s passing began to circulate online, tributes for him began to flood in on social media.

Fans Mourn ‘Legendary Figure’ David Z

Social media is now awash with tributes to David Z following the sad news of his passing.

In their post about his passing, The Minneapolis Sound Instagram account described him as follows: “As a primary architect of the iconic “Minneapolis Sound,” Rivkin was a legendary figure in the music industry.”

One of the messages by a fan in the comments section of that post reads, “Absolute legend. Rest easy, David. 🙏🏼”

Someone else said, “Wow!!!! Rest in peace 🕊️Had no idea he and Bobby were brothers. Music running in the family like the Melvoins. Prince definitely knew how to tap into the families.”

Another Instagram post by hip-hop star Questlove had lovely things to say about David Z. Questlove wrote, “Love & Respect & Gratitude to David “David Z” Rivkin —-forgive the faux pass people!!) (older brother to Bobby Z from @therevolution and architect of some of the most defining moments of what we will dub at “the Minniapolis sound.”

In the comments section of that post, somebody wrote, “Much respect 🙏🏾🙏🏾 thankful for his work shaping our ears, that sound we love. Just saw he also produced songs on A Goofy Movie so I’m even more thankful his hands shaped so much music I love.”

Another Instagram user commented, “#RIP to a great Minneapolis musician, producer, and engineer. People often acknowledge his work with Prince and Lipps Inc., but he should also be recognized for his work on Fine Young Cannibals “The Raw & The Cooked” album.”

Meanwhile, over on X, under Variety’s post about David Z’s passing, a fan of his commented, “Rest in peace, David Z. His impact on music will live on for generations🎶🕊️.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of David Bruce Rivkin, aka David Z, at this upsetting time. Moreover, may his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

David Z’s discography and some personal info were courtesy of Discogs and IMDb.