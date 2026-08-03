‘House of Stassi’: Will Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz Join the Cast?

Stassi Schroeder is back on reality TV with “House of Stassi.” The Freeform series follows the “Vanderpump Rules” alum as she navigates her family, friends, and career. She reunited with Katie Maloney. She wanted more alums, but she revealed why one person can’t appear on the show.

Would Ariana Madix Join the ‘House of Stassi’ Cast?

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Schroeder, 38, and Madix have a long history because of their time on “Vanderpump Rules.” They eventually became friends. Maloney, 40, and Madix were closer and are owners of a sandwich shop called Something About Her.

Maloney and her business partner filmed for “House of Stassi” at the shop. Madix didn’t need convincing.

“I thought it would, but she’s really supportive,” Maloney told Bustle. “I don’t know if she would participate in a whole season, but especially if we’re filming at our shop, she’d wanna be there.”

Maloney admitted she didn’t speak to Schroeder much before filming the show. She addressed the drama that happened between herself and other cast members.

“I was so excited to see everybody from ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” she said. “Maybe we didn’t talk or weren’t besties every day, but I was surprised that people [Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, and friends Taylor Strecker and Kristina Kelly] had so many issues with me. That hurt my feelings, but I’m not going to invalidate their feelings.”

Schroeder was fired in 2020. Faith Stowers revealed she and Kristen Doute unfairly reported her to the police, according to Variety.

Madix continued starring on “Vanderpump Rules” until 2024. The dating show host was ready to move on after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was caught cheating with her friend Rachel Leviss.

Why Tom Schwartz Won’t Be in ‘House of Stassi’

Bravo Tom Schwartz on ‘The Valley’ Photo by: Trae Patton/Bravo

Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorced in 2022 after 11 years together. They continued to star on “Vanderpump Rules” until Bravo replaced the cast. The Something About Her co-owner told Bustle that they continue to speak to organize time with their dogs. Schroeder said she wanted him on her show.

“We thought about asking [Tom] Schwartz to but he is contracted with Bravo so that was that,” she explained on the “It Girl” podcast. That could be the case for other cast members on “The Valley.”

Doute has been on the Bravo show since season 1. He became a full-time cast member in season 3, and is currently dating a model named Kiana Carroll. Lala Kent also joined the spinoff.

Schroeder’s marriage to Beau was under a microscope in the first season. The finale showed the cast confronting Schroeder for her treatment of him and more. The couple has been married since 2020 and has a daughter named Hartford and a son named Messer.

Schroeder told Variety that she believes Maloney meant well with the intervention. “I think she was looking at Tom Schwartz and her marriage in terms of how resentment can build over something,” she said. “I think Katie saw herself in Beau and Kristina saw herself in Beau, in the sense that they hadn’t gotten what they needed at certain times, so that was their concern.”

“House of Stassi” Season 1 is available on Hulu+ and Disney+.