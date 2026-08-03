Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Salary

Stassi Schroeder is looking back on the early days of “Vanderpump Rules,” and the reality TV veteran says the paychecks were far smaller than many fans might expect.

During a recent interview, Schroeder reflected on what she earned when Bravo’s hit series first launched, revealing that her take-home pay after taxes during Season 1 was only about $1,000. The candid conversation comes as she begins a new chapter with her Freeform series, “House of Stassi,” which follows her life as a wife, mother and entrepreneur.

Stassi Schroeder Says Her First ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Paycheck Was Around $1,000

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Speaking with Variety, Schroeder pulled back the curtain on the financial realities of starring on the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I think the first season was $3,500, and then you got half that because of taxes, so I think I got around $1,000, and that was it. And the second season was just a little bump from that,” she said.

Things began to change by her third season.

“The third season was the first time I got a check that I was proud of, and I think it was $23,000 or something like that. It made me feel something. And then it jumped up eventually.”

The comments offer fans a rare look at what cast members earned before “Vanderpump Rules” evolved into one of Bravo’s biggest franchises. When the series premiered in 2013, it centered on the staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR and introduced viewers to Schroeder alongside Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay.

Over eight seasons, Schroeder became one of the show’s breakout personalities, with storylines that ranged from friendships and relationships to career ambitions, helping turn the series into a pop culture phenomenon.

Looking back, Schroeder also reflected on her departure from the series following her 2020 firing.

“I wouldn’t be here with you right now and I’m better for all of it,” she told Variety. “I took that all very hard. I have made peace with the things that I’ve done wrong, but also learned so much about myself.”

‘House of Stassi’ Gives Fans a New Look at Her Life

While Schroeder is revisiting her Bravo beginnings, she’s also focused on what’s next.

Her new reality series, “House of Stassi,” premiered July 29 on Freeform, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu. The show follows Schroeder, husband Beau Clark and their two children, Hartford and Messer, while also featuring familiar faces from her longtime friend group, including Katie Maloney.

“It feels so right to be back in this way with my own show alongside my family and chosen family this time,” Schroeder told Byrdie. “I’m excited for fans to see me in a different light as a wife and mother. I wish I could say the Dark Passenger was gone for good… but I think we all know she will make appearances this season.”

Schroeder also teased one of the moments she’s most excited for viewers to watch, though she stopped short of giving away too much.

“I don’t want to give it away, but I think it has to be when Beau finally puts an end to tattoo-gate,” she told the outlet. “He completely shocked me, and you can really feel through the screen. God, I love that man.”

For longtime Bravo fans, “House of Stassi” offers a glimpse at how much Schroeder’s life has changed since the days when a first-season paycheck barely cracked four figures after taxes.