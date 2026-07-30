Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Aren’t on the Same Page About Baby No. 3

Stassi Schroeder isn’t ready to completely close the door on expanding her family. But her husband, Beau Clark, sounds much more certain.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about the possibility of having a third child during the premiere of her new Hulu series, “House of Stassi,” revealing that while Clark has started talking about a permanent solution, she’s not convinced she’s ready to make that decision.

The candid conversation offered fans a rare look at how differently the couple currently views growing their family, years after welcoming daughter Hartford and son Messer.

Beau Clark Is Ready to Move On, But Stassi Schroeder Isn’t

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During the episode, Schroeder explained that after another pregnancy scare, Clark suggested taking a more permanent step.

While discussing birth control, Clark said he’d be willing to get a vasectomy, prompting an immediate response from his wife.

“Well, I don’t know,” Schroeder replied. “I might feel differently three years from now.”

Clark, however, admitted he’s hesitant to expand their family again, pointing to both his age and the emotional toll of repeated pregnancy scares.

“You think I want to have a child at 48 years old? I am tired,” he said. “I’m just kind of numb to them, to be honest.”

The couple also looked back on a stressful pregnancy scare while filming “Vanderpump Villa” in London in 2025. During the episode, Clark struggled to remember the term “pregnancy test,” while an on-screen note clarified that Schroeder had actually taken Plan B during the incident.

Despite Beau’s reservations, Schroeder made it clear she isn’t ready to permanently rule out the possibility of another baby.

The Couple Gets Honest About Parenthood and Marriage

The conversation extended beyond family planning as the pair reflected on the realities of raising two young children while balancing demanding careers and filming a reality series together.

Clark admitted that supporting his wife while also navigating the challenges of parenting hasn’t always been easy.

“I’m trying to balance wanting her to have her space and to be able to not stress out when she’s working,” he said. “But then also I’m sitting here, and I’m angry and resentful.”

The honest exchange underscored that the discussion isn’t simply about whether to have another child. It’s also about timing, priorities and how the couple continues to navigate marriage and parenthood together.

Schroeder and Clark married in 2020 and share daughter Hartford, born in 2021, and son Messer, born in 2023.

For now, the couple appears to be approaching the future from different perspectives. Clark seems ready to close the chapter on expanding their family, while Schroeder isn’t prepared to say that baby No. 3 is officially off the table.

Weekly episodes of “House of Stassi” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform and available to stream on Hulu. Schroeder’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly, will also be part of the new reality television show.