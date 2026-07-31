Spider-Man Producer Says She Warned Tom Holland and Zendaya Not to Date

Amy Pascal has officially accepted defeat when it comes to giving dating advice to Spider-Man stars.

The longtime “Spider-Man” producer recently looked back on the warning she gave Tom Holland and Zendaya when they were first cast as Peter Parker and MJ, admitting she tried her best to keep the two from falling for each other. As fans now know, that plan didn’t exactly work out.

Speaking with Variety, Pascal laughed about the situation now that Holland and Zendaya have confirmed they are married.

When asked if she ever thought the pair would eventually tie the knot, Pascal replied, “No. I say this to all of them, and no one ever listens to me.”

Still, she couldn’t help but smile while talking about the couple.

“I think they’re pretty happy together,” she said.

According to People, Pascal first revealed she had given the actors that advice during a 2021 interview with The New York Times. After Holland and Zendaya were cast in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” she said she pulled each of them aside separately for the same conversation.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal recalled. “Don’t go there. Just don’t. Try not to.”

It Turns Out This Wasn’t the First Time

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone at the premiere of “The Amazing Spider-Man” on June 20, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. (Getty Images)

If Pascal’s advice sounds familiar, that’s because she’d already tried it before.

She said she gave the exact same warning to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone when they starred together in “The Amazing Spider-Man.” The two eventually dated for several years anyway.

“It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” Pascal said.

And Holland and Zendaya weren’t the only Spider-Man stars to turn an on-screen romance into a real one. Tobey Maguire also briefly dated Kirsten Dunst while filming the original “Spider-Man” movies.

Pascal has since accepted that there may just be something about the franchise.

According to the BBC, she joked that “MJ and Peter just always fall in love.”

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” she added.

While previous Spider-Man couples eventually went their separate ways, Holland and Zendaya took things even further by quietly getting married in 2026.

Holland confirmed the news while speaking with Esquire after fake AI-generated wedding photos claiming they had married in Lake Como, Italy began circulating online. The actor recalled that even his grandmother saw the pictures and wondered why she hadn’t been invited.

When asked whether he had to clear things up with the rest of his family, Holland delivered the simple response that confirmed everything.

“No, because they were all there.”

Although he declined to reveal anything else about the ceremony, saying, “That’s all you’ll get on that,” he has since casually referred to Zendaya as his “wife” in multiple interviews.

The Couple Has Kept Their Love Story Private

Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Amy Pascal at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day UK premiere on Wednesday 29th July 2026 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Holland and Zendaya first met during a screen test for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and their relationship became public in 2021 after they were photographed kissing.

Holland later told GQ the couple felt “robbed of our privacy” because they had intentionally tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. He also told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that they remain “incredibly protective” of their relationship because “it’s our thing.”

More recently, Holland opened up about why their marriage works so well.

The actor told Esquire UK he is “the happiest I have ever been” and said one of the biggest advantages of being married to Zendaya is that they truly understand each other’s lives and careers.

“We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life,” Holland said. “I think that is such a luxury.”